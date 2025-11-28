F*ck Flowers! Get Yourself a Menstrual Disc (on Sale) and Call It Self-Care

The holidays are a lot emotionally, financially, physically. You’re juggling travel plans, family drama, and a digestive system that’s 80% sugar cookies. So let’s talk about a different kind of gift: one that actually gives back to your body. Call it a love letter to yourself (or whoever you’re getting cozy with). Nixit, a queer- and women-founded brand that’s made body care actually body-positive, is running 20% off sitewide from November 28 to December 1. Mark your calendars, and bookmark your favorite products. Their collection covers everything from period care to pleasure, all made without the harsh chemicals and patriarchal nonsense that usually sneak into “feminine hygiene.”

So whether you’re shopping for your best friend, your partner, or your own self-care starter pack, this is your sign to ditch the shame and stock up on stuff that feels good, and is good.

nixit Menstrual Disc | $33.60 (reg. $42)

This reusable, suction-free menstrual disc fits comfortably and collects up to 12 hours of flow. No leaks, no waste, no strings attached, literally.

nixit Water-Based Lube | $15.20 (reg. $19)

This lube’s clean, pH-balanced formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin and compatible with all condoms and toys. Zero stickiness, zero weird smells.

nixit Condoms (24-Pack) | $18.40 (reg. $23)

These condoms are made without spermicide or UTI-triggering chemicals, and designed for maximum comfort without compromising protection. You’re welcome.

nixit Wash | $12 (reg. $15)

This super-gentle cleanser is formulated for everywhere on your body (yes, down there too), balancing your skin’s natural pH while keeping things fresh.

nixit Wipes | $7.20 (reg. $9)

Biodegradable travel-friendly wipes so you can refresh on the go are perfect for post-workouts, period days, or whenever you just need a reset.

nixit PMS Gummies | $28 (reg. $35)

These vegan gummies come packed with chasteberry, B6, and magnesium to help ease cramps, mood swings, and bloating, like a hug for your hormones.

nixit Urinary Health Gummies | $28 (reg. $35)

These gummies are formulated with D-mannose and cranberry extract to support bladder health and keep pesky UTIs from ruining your weekend plans.

And if you’re going all-in on your self-care era, every bundle will be on sale too. Balance looks better when it comes with free shipping and a side of body confidence and all.

This sale runs from November 28 at 1 a.m. EST to December 1 at 11:45 p.m. EST. Shop the full collection at nixit.com.