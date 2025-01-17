No Game Speaks to Me More Than Soulslike Deck Builder ‘Death Howl’

There are a few things that get instantly greenlit to my “I need this” list. Soulslike elements? A bit overdone, but check. A Lovecraftian aesthetic in pixelated format? Well, pixels make everything better — check. A deck-building approach to tactical turn-based combat? Be still, my Slay the Spire-loving heart. The Outer Zone’s upcoming Death Howl is a marriage of some of my favorite genres and styles, and I think it just became my most anticipated game of the year.

“Death Howl weaves an atmospheric tale of grief, healing, and resilience. As Ro, you’ll face relentless spirits in turn-based battles that challenge your tactical sense and adaptability. To succeed, you must craft and master decks of powerful cards and use shamanic totems while unearthing forgotten tales and secrets that shape Ro’s path,” the game’s description reads on the Steam store.

‘Death Howl’ may already be my most anticipated game of the year

I’ve never felt a game catered to me more in my life. Death Howl‘s minimal yet stylized aesthetic reminds me of some of my indie favorites, like Soulslike-esque Hyper Light Drifter and Titan Souls. As someone with hundreds of hours in Slay the Spire, its deck-building premise is obviously right up my alley. And its gritty and atmospheric tones give me Inscryption vibes, regardless of its card-based combat similarities.

On top of it all, Death Howl presents a story that sounds as equally haunting as it is emotional:

“In forgotten lands shrouded by myth, Ro—a hunter from a small tribe—is overcome by grief following the death of her beloved son. Guided by voices from another world, she transcends into the realm of spirits, in hopes of bringing him back...

…Take part in a mother’s spiritual journey through grief, where every step uncovers a new layer of her story, reflecting themes of love, loss, and the path of acceptance. Discover a mysterious world of forgotten lore, where darkness whispers secrets and invites you to unearth buried memories.”

Screenshot: The Outer Zone

Yeah, sign me the hell up. Although the trailer doesn’t exactly reveal how the “Soulslike” tag fits in Death Howl, honestly, they could drop that label entirely, and I’d still be just as interested.

Operating out of Denmark, developer The Outer Zone is a small indie studio with a unique catalog of games. Many of their early projects are hosted on Itch.io, as well as Mind Scanners on Steam, which currently sits at a ‘Very Positive’ rating.

Death Howl does not yet have a release date, but a demo is scheduled to release on January 20, 2025.