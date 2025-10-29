No Limit Rapper Young Bleed in Critical Condition in ICU Days After Verzuz Battle

The Verzuz at ComplexCon 2025 between No Limit and Cash Money was a celebration of New Orleans Rap royalty. The hits between the two were bountiful and each member of No Limit had their time to shine. One of which was Young Bleed, who performed his big hit “How Ya Do That.” However, in a devastating turn, he was hospitalized after his energetic performance. Now, he’s in ICU battling for his life.

Recently, Master P shared on Instagram the news about his No Limit cohort Young Bleed, asking for thoughts and prayers. Moreover, he advises all of his fans to cherish the ones they love while they’re still breathing. “@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door,” Master P writes.

This comes on the heels of some bogus reports that suggested the 47 year old rapper was dead. However, his sister Tedra Johnson-Spears confirms he’s still in the hospital and says to respect their family’s wishes to not make RIP posts. “IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM,” she writes of Young Bleed. “OUR FAMILY ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXT AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POST.”

Currently, there is no word on what Young Bleed is specifically hospitalized with. All that is known is that after the Verzuz battle, he had a medical emergency.