Nvidia’s New GeForce RTX 5060 GPU Sucks, Apparently

All the world—but especially the US—has been gaga over Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5000 Series GPUs. Namely, the RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 that have so far been released and gobbled from the website’s inventories and store shelves.

When they do pop up in small numbers, people snatch them up like water at a chilli eating contest. Nvidia just can’t seem to make enough of ’em. So, the occasion of Nvidia announcing yet another entry into the 5000 Series should be a cause for celebration.

Except people are turning up their noses at the GeForce RTD 5060’s paltry 8GB of VRAM instead.

https://t.co/45nBCZAVJq pic.twitter.com/3TwlobaiXu — 188号 (@momomo_us) May 4, 2025 user @momomo_us on X noticed the entry on best buy’s site – credit: @momomo_us/x.com

“obsolete bs”

Videocardz was one of the first bunch of folks to report the imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 5060, pointing to a post on X.com by user @momo_us on May 4. The eagle-eyed poster saw an inventory entry for the GeForce RTX 5060 land on BestBuy.com, which suggests its arrival is imminent.

“The Nvidia RTX 5060 is set to launch on May 19, although the company has yet to confirm the date,” Videocardz reports, referring to widespread rumors that point to May 19 as the day.

The card listed on Best Buy is a factory-overclocked version. You can’t preorder it, though. Whether it went up on purpose because somebody at Best Buy just wants to get an early start on it or whether it went up earlier than the big blue retailer meant to, we don’t know.

What we do know is that 8GB of VRAM is awfully low in 2025. Just look at some of the headlines of outlets that’ve reviewed the 8GB VRAM version of the RTX 5060 Ti, a similar but distinct model from the upcoming RTD 5060.

“Instantly Obsolete,” crows a Techspot review. “We review Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB, the card that NVIDIA doesn’t want tested,” writes a TechPowerUp article. “More Marketing BS,” headlines GamersNexus.

The press out there of Nvidia’s other 8GB GPU is pretty funny. Nvidia just might be clenching its teeth over what people will say about the RTX 5060 when it arrives. But maybe people just won’t care to say anything about it at all.