Of Peaks and Tides Has One of the Wildest Intros to a Trailer Ever: Watch Now

I’m enjoying seeing this wave of games coming out that puts a spotlight on other cultures. With games like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Black Myth: Wukong, games rooted in Chinese culture have been hitting pretty heavy.

Of Peaks and Tides is the newest game to fit that mold. And it now has a reveal trailer.

The New Of Peaks and Tides Trailer Just Dropped—Here’s Your First Look

I’m warning you that this trailer starts with animal a**. But just stick with it. The world and art style are beautiful. Even if I’m not entirely sure of what’s going on. There are some quick tonal shifts here.

Of Peaks and Tides is an open-world survival crafting game that’s inspired by Eastern mythology. The game is “Powered by an intuitive physics system, the world responds to your every touch”. We’ve seen games touting impressive physics systems that don’t necessarily pan out. Someone has to make it work. Why not CyancookGames?

“One journey, countless paths. Your choices shape the world. From surviving the wilds to reviving civilization, from brittle twigs and scattered stones to roaring engines of war—this long-silent land shall once again witness the epic rise of humankind, forged by your hands. With a stone axe in hand, you will fell trees for palisades, stack stones into walls, and raise an unyielding stronghold beneath the shadow of calamity and colossal beasts”.

“Strategic survival — luck won’t save you. Tame wild creatures, build bonds, and turn them into your most loyal partners. Clear land, adapt to the world, and raise life from the forest, soil, and everything in between. Build a home to anchor your survival. Every plant and creature has its own growth patterns and needs. Only by understanding them — and working alongside your beasts — can you truly thrive on this untamed land. Nature won’t help you. Bend it to your will”.

The game sounds interesting. However, it does come across as somewhat generic and vague in that Steam description. That may be intentional, given this is the game’s debut. However, I’m approaching this with a level of cautious optimism right now.

Of Peaks and Tides doesn’t have a release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.