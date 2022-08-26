Man Arrested Over Shooting of 9-Year-Old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool on Monday.

Merseyside police said a 36-year-old man from the Huyton area of the city was arrested during an armed raid on Thursday night. He was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder and is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

Olivia was shot in the chest on Monday evening at her home in the Knotty Ash area of Liverpool after a gunman burst into her home chasing convicted burglar Joseph Nee. Olivia’s mother Cheryl was shot in the wrist by the same bullet that killed her daughter. Nee was seriously wounded with two bullets, but was picked up and taken to hospital by associates, who left Olivia to die. Police are also speaking to a man who was with Nee when he was chased and say they have identified the driver who took Nee to hospital.

It was the third shooting death in the city in the space of a week. Ashley Dale, 28 was shot at her home on Sunday. A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of her murder. On the 16th of August Sam Rimmer, 22 was shot dead in the street in the Dingle area of the city. Yesterday three men were arrested on suspicion of his murder. The incidents are not being treated as linked.

Last night Olivia’s family paid tribute to her.

“Liv was a unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer,” a statement said.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19. Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness. We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

The family thanked the public “across the world”, Merseyside Police and Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals for their help. They appealed to anyone with information to “do the right thing” and speak up. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Cheryl has since been released from hospital. Nee, a former drug dealer who was out on licence for a 2018 burglary conviction when the shooting occurred, was arrested at hospital and to prison when he has recovered.