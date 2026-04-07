Olivia Rodrigo Under Scrutiny Once Again for Alleged Plagiarism Following Album Cover Reveal

Will Olivia Rodrigo ever catch a break from the plagiarism allegations? Following the cover reveal of her upcoming album, you look pretty sad for a girl so in love, Rodrigo is once again being accused of plagiarism. This time, against a photo of M.I.A. taken by Ryan McGinley for the New York Times in 2010.

The photo is included in McGinley’s online portfolio and features M.I.A. leaning back in a swing over New York City. McGinley’s Instagram is private, but reports indicate that he quietly posted the photo shortly after Rodrigo’s album announcement. Fans were quick to label the conveniently timed post as an apparent criticism of the cover. However, the majority have come to Rodrigo’s defense.

Videos by VICE

Comments on a discussion in a pop culture subreddit shared similar magazine covers and images. One posted a Harper’s Bazaar cover of Jennifer Lopez from 2018, with fans noting that this resembled McGinley’s photo much more than Rodrigo’s. For example, Lopez was also shown swinging out over a city. In contrast, Rodrigo’s cover is a solid blue sky. The only real similarity is the swing.

Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Plagiarizing Swing Photo That Probably Everyone In the World Has Taken At Least Once

Fans seem to think Olivia Rodrigo copied this 2010 M.I.A photoshoot for her new album “you look pretty sad for a girl so in love.” The photographer of the photoshoot also reposted the original photo with no caption after the album announcement was made.



Do you think the… pic.twitter.com/W8NRpRsQi9 — MuchMusic (@Much) April 5, 2026

The general consensus in the comments is that if Olivia Rodrigo’s album cover is considered plagiarism, then everyone who ever had their photo taken on the swings has grounds for a lawsuit. Jean-Honoré Fragonard, 18th-century painter of The Swing, is rolling in his grave at the audacity.

“I have news for this photographer,” one Reddit user wrote. “There’s a pic of me as a child 30 years ago on a swing at the playground doing this so… you guys owe my mom $5.”

Jokes aside, this is not the first accusation of plagiarism against Olivia Rodrigo. In 2021, following outrage on social media and claims she copied “Misery Business”, she had to give Paramore writing credits on “good 4 u”. She also had to add Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent to the credits of “deja vú”.

Additionally, she drew Courtney Love’s attention with the visuals for her Sour Prom Concert Film. Love claimed Rodrigo copied the beauty queen image from the cover of Hole’s Live Through This, calling it “rude” and requesting flowers and a note from Rodrigo, presumably as a formal thank you. Former Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur, however, has noted the similarities as an homage to the band instead of a rip-off.

Still, Rodrigo has been at the center of plagiarism discourse several times. Considering that nothing in art is ever wholly original, this one is particularly heinous. To conclude, let us all consider this comment from the subreddit: “Every photographer I know is a baby like this and thinks everyone is copying their work. I wonder why they are like that.”