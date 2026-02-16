On This Day in 1991, ‘Do the Bartman’ Hit No. 1 in the U.K. With Rumors That Michael Jackson Wrote the Lyrics

In 1990, The Simpsons was riding high on the success of its first season, and deep into production of season two, which would air that October. About a month before the premiere, James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and the voice cast were working on the show’s first album, The Simpsons Sing the Blues.

The album released on December 4, 1990, and was a runaway success. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, which seems surprising for a novelty album from an animated TV show. But this was The Simpsons, and even in its second season, it was already shaping up to be a pop-cultural touchstone.

The rumors that flew about Michael Jackson’s involvement in the lead single, “Do the Bartman”, definitely helped to stir up interest in the album as well. “Do the Bartman” wasn’t released as a single in the U.S., but it was nearly everywhere else. It became an international success, hitting No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart and staying there for three weeks.

Despite its popularity in the U.K. (and in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Luxembourg, and Norway), the single was shrouded in rumors and conflicting gossip. In the summer of 1990, word spread that Michael Jackson was writing a song for Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson. In response, The Simpsons producer James L. Brooks issued a statement to dissuade these rumors.

Rumors of Michael Jackson’s Involvement in ‘The Simpsons’ Album Were Often Contradicted

In September 1990, James L. Brooks put out a press release to put the Michael Jackson rumors to bed. Word was building that Jackson had written the lyrics to “Do the Bartman”, but Brooks revealed that Bryan Loren had penned the track. Loren, who died in January 2026, worked and was friends with Jackson. He also worked with Whitney Houston and Sting, and built a solo career.

However, the gossip mill turned once again in August 1996. In an interview, creator Matt Groening revealed that Jackson had written “Do the Bartman”. But, since Jackson had signed a humongous contract with Epic Records, his name couldn’t appear on the credits. Speaking to Loaded magazine at the time, Groening said, “[Jackson] also anonymously wrote the ‘Do The Bartman’ single and I’m still stunned that no one figured it out, especially when the lyrics had ‘I wanna be bad like Michael Jackson’!”

While Michael Jackson did produce and provide backing vocals on the song, it took until 2015 for the rumor that he wrote it to be laid to rest. The full publishing and songwriting rights to “Do the Bartman” were sold in July 2015 for $38,500. It was included along with other songs written by Bryan Loren. Additionally, it wasn’t until this happened that the rumor was debunked.

Who Really Wrote ‘Do the Bartman’? Decades Later, the Truth Comes Out

At that time, Jackson’s uncredited songwriting rumor was unearthed once again. Several outlets reported it that way, until Bryan Loren himself finally spoke out. In a statement to Music Business Worldwide, Loren cleared up the issue once and for all.

“The story of the song and its creation has been a thorn in my side since I did it,” said Loren. “But, despite Matt Groening’s repeated confessions, I am the sole writer of the song.”

He continued, “While it’s true, along with me, Michael Jackson does sing backing vocals. And it WAS his idea to call the song, [‘Do the Bartman’]. AND, he did insist I include his name in the lyric. Hence, ‘If you can do the Bart, you’re bad like Michael Jackson.’“

“And so, obviously, he was involved. Perhaps this tidbit of info is not as sensational as saying MJ co-wrote the song, but I assure you, he did not,” Loren concluded.

Photo via YouTube/The Simpsons/Brad Bird