One of 2024’s Best RPGs Leaves Game Pass on May 31

May has brought a very impressive lineup to Xbox Game Pass, but unfortunately the end of the month will also see subscribers losing access to five titles, including a game of the year contender from 2024.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Leaves Xbox on May 31

Screenshot: Atlus

When it comes to the modern era of turn-based RPGs, Atlus Games has been a major hitmaker. 2024 saw the studio expand outside of the Persona universe and deliver another critical and commercial success with the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Videos by VICE

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been able to play the game in recent months, but unfortunately it will be rotating out of the library at the end of May 2026.

For gamers who are unfamiliar with the title, it is a fantasy RPG that sees players enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future.

“Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of captivating exploration, dynamic turn-based with a blend of real-time combat, and exhilarating discovery.”

The game earned tons of 5/5 and 10/10 scores at launch and was on many shortlists for Game of the Year up against titles like Astro Boy, Balatro, and Final Fantasy: Rebirth.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is just one of five games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

Every Game Leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31

Screenshot: Atlus

Along with Metaphor: ReFantazio, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be losing access to Persona 4 Golden and a handful of other titles on May 31.

Against the Storm

Crypt Custodian

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Persona 4 Golden

Spray Paint Simulator

The one upside is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can find discounts of at least 20% on all of these games from now until they leave the service on May 31.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is very long, so players who start it this week and get hooked may want to consider a purchase so that they can take their time finishing the lengthy RPG in the coming weeks after it leaves Game Pass. Game Pass cloud saves will instantly transfer to a permanently purchased digital copy on Xbox or the Windows Microsoft Store.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates on everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass as June 2026 gets closer.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.