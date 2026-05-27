One of 2026’s Early Game of the Year Contenders Just Released a New Demo

Three months after its initial launch, this 2026 game of the year contender just released a demo on PC and consoles to help draw in even more players.

Resident Evil: Requiem Demo Is Available Now

Screenshot: Capcom

Although many gamers already checked out the game when it launched earlier this year, Capcom is still looking to bring in more Resident Evil: Requiem fans throughout the rest of the year. To help give gamers a bit of a taste, the company just released a brand-new trial version of the game that PC and console gamers can download for free.

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The new trial version is available to download now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series consoles.

The new demo will give players a chance to play as both Grace and Leon, so they can experience both sides of the Requiem campaign. According to early hands-on impressions, the demo begins during Grace’s exploration of the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center. Form there, players will eventually switch over the Leon and get the chance to play with him for a short period of time.

According to Capcom: “The demo version allows you to play part of the game’s early stages… Please note that save data from the demo version cannot be transferred to the full version of the game.”

Most fans of the Resident Evil franchise are likely already sold on the game, but a demo does offer players who are still saving up for the game a chance to try it out while they wait for a sale or until they have enough money. The demo can also act as a good test for how the game will run on various platforms. Players with a less powerful PC or someone who is considering double-dipping and picking up another copy of the game could use the demo to see how it runs on their various gaming machines.

Players are also still eagerly awaiting Resident Evil: Requiem’s upcoming story-driven DLC content to add onto the game’s narrative. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Resident Evil news and updates.

Resident Evil: Requiem is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Resident Evil: Requiem demo is available to download now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series consoles.