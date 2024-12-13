A Drone Just Crashed in a New Jersey Backyard and Residents Are Fed Up

Okay, this is hitting a little too close to home now.

After a month of bizarre drone activity throughout New Jersey—with seemingly no answers or resolution—one drone crashed into a New Jersey resident’s backyard last night.

Thankfully, the aircraft—which went down in Pequannock Township in Morris County—happened to be “a hobby or toy type of drone,” “not a large commercial or military grade drone,” Pequannock Police Department told The Post.

However, officials believe the drone was one of many “copycats” that have been swarming around.

Shortly after the crash, Ryan Herd, mayor of Pequannock, arrived at the scene to personally investigate the situation. While he confirmed to The Post that the aircraft wasn’t one of the SUV-sized drones people have been noticing, he maintained that “nobody knows whose drones are flying over us and what they’re flying over us for and where they’re taking off and landing.”

“Drones are flying over our houses, which [are] our private property,” he continued. “My family is here.”

This morning, Herd made it clear that all residents should avoid any interaction with these drones. Though it’s tempting for us Jersey folks to take matters into our own hands at this point, it’s probably best we don’t go shooting any of these aircraft down.

“We can’t be putting up Class 1 and Class 2 drones trying to follow these drones,” Herd said, per The Post. “God forbid something happens and it crashes into the big drone, and the big drone crashes into a house and kills six people—that’s going to be a problem.”