Out of Time Is a Chaotic Multiplayer Roguelike. But You Can Only Get It in One Place.

The roguelike train doesn’t have time to stop. And I’ve got another one in Out of Time. A multiplayer roguelike, Out of Time is Manticore Games’ newest endeavor.

Games like Sworn have taken to creating co-op experiences out of the genre, and I’m glad to see more and more games like this being released.

Videos by VICE

‘OUT OF TIME’ HAS EVERYTHING

The story is pretty simple, the game “throws you and your squad into the Tangle – a cosmic anomaly where the rules of space, time, and logic have been shattered following a catastrophe, known as The Shattering”.

More time-based shenanigans for me. What interests me more than the story is the gameplay concept. Out of Time wants you to stay close to teammates: “Stay linked to share healing, buffs, and power boosts. Stray too far? Good luck.” I love it. That’s a layer of strategy I missed in my earlier time with Sworn. Having everyone around you fighting the same enemies is cool, but when teamwork and communication are all on point and can result in some power-related bonuses, I’m all for it.

Manticore Games wants Out of Time to be as cooperative as possible. “Join up with other players in Infinitopia, mankind’s new bastion, and an MMO-like hub, to flex gear, plan builds, and tackle seasonal content. Compete on leaderboards, unlock new eras, and evolve your arsenal in a universe where survival fuels progression”.

If they can turn a roguelike into an MMO-styled experience, they may have a hit on their hands. Manticore Games is also promising “Free regular content updates, seasonal expansions, new modes and features such as PvP”.

Hopefully, the exclusive launch on the Epic Games Store doesn’t hurt them too badly. I’d love to see it on other platforms, but I get the early run.

We’ll see when Out of Time releases September 25th, 2025.