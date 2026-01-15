Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Lands ‘Phenomenal Actor’ in Lead Role, Says Jack Osbourne

A long-gestating Ozzy Osbourne biopic is finally ramping up. The late rock star’s son, Jack Osbourne, is even revealing some new info about it. During a January 2026 podcast appearance, Jack said that they have a director attached and a “phenomenal actor” that they want for the lead role.

“We are in full steam in the next phase of development with this movie,” he explained on Billy Morrison’s SiriusXM show. “That’s an acted movie that we’ve been developing with Sony studios for, like, six years already.”

“We have our decided pick, and I can’t say anything [yet], but it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor,” he shared, via Blabbermouth. “We have a director attached, and we’re doing a rewrite right now.”

The Ozzy Osbourne biopic is currently untitled

While there is no telling who’s the “phenomenal actor” they’ve chosen, we can speculate. I don’t base this on anything but a wild guess and physical similarities, but I think Fred Hechinger would be an incredible choice to play Ozzy. If you look at images of young Ozzy next to photos of Hechinger, the resemblance is so spot on.

Now, this would be if they plan to go younger with an Ozzy, since Hechinger is in his mid-20s. But he’s a proven star, having appeared in movies like Gladiator II, Nickel Boys, and Marty Supreme. I’m not saying… I’m just saying.

Jack says Ozzy was very eager to “go see” his own biopic film

Morrison, who was a friend and collaborator of Ozzy’s, said the late singer would “get a kick out of” a movie about himself. Jack quipped, “Oh, he would. I’d give him updates: ‘Oh, we met with this guy’ and ‘This is happening.’ And he just would go, ‘I don’t give a s***. Just tell me when it’s out so I can go see it.’”

Notably, NME pointed out that Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, confirmed to Piers Morgan in December that a “main” goal for her was to get the biopic finished. “We have a deal, and we’re looking for people to work on the movie now,” she said.

Ozzy Osbourne, sadly, won’t get to see his biopic. The heavy metal godfather died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. According to the coroner’s report, Ozzy’s death was due to an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), as well as out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Two associated factors were also listed: coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.