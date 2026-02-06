Ozzy Osbourne Demo Tape Found in Attic Features 80s-Era Jam Sesh With Original Solo Band

Ozzy Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979. But come 1980, he would launch a solo career with the album Blizzard of Ozz and continue to cement his heavy metal legacy until his death in July 2025. As of February 2026, a new piece of that legacy has been discovered, buried in an attic of all places.

“Unemployed and unemployable,” as Osbourne described himself post-firing, the Prince of Darkness started to pick up the pieces around 1980. He found new management with Sharon Arden (daughter of Sabbath’s manager Don Arden and, of course, the future Mrs. Osbourne), and met guitarist Randy Rhoads and bassist Bob Daisley. Eventually, the three met drummer Lee Kerslake of Uriah Heep, and the lineup was complete.

Blizzard of Ozz was mostly recorded at studios in Monmouth, Wales, and in Surrey. But in January 1980, there was a brief rehearsal window in Suffolk. That’s where David “Chabby” Jolly comes in. He worked nearby when the band was in Suffolk and befriended Osbourne.

“I spent more time with Ozzy than the others,” Jolly told SkyNews. “Quite a few days with Ozzy, going out together and messing about.”

After news broke of Osbourne’s death last year, Jolly recalled the tape, which he said Osbourne gave him after rehearsals were done. He unearthed it from an old briefcase buried in his attic. Labeled “Ozzie Last Day”, Jolly said he was afraid to play it himself in case it got destroyed. Instead, he called SkyNews and invited them out to a mastering studio owned by his friend Leon Smith.

Only about 12 minutes of the 60-minute tape were used, but the rough rehearsal jam session still serves as an interesting window into Ozzy Osbourne’s work right after Black Sabbath. While playing the tape, Jolly recognized Randy Rhoads’ guitar, then Osbourne’s distinct vocals in the background.

SkyNews contacted Bob Daisley to confirm that at least he, Rhoads, and Osbourne were featured on the tape. Daisley was uncertain whether they’d brought in Lee Kerslake yet or were still auditioning drummers. But, he said, it was undeniably them.

“As soon as I heard it, I thought, yes, that’s us, that’s Ozzy‘s voice,” he said. “I don’t know if we were auditioning a drummer and just loosening up a bit, or we’re just clowning about. But it wasn’t a song we were working on because we had definite songs by then, we had several songs.”

Jolly reminisced about his time hanging out with Ozzy Osbourne in Suffolk, noting that he “didn’t think [Osbourne] was wild” and couldn’t figure out why he was painted that way. Rhoads was “a lovely guy,” as was Daisley, both “quiet but very talented.” Overall, he said, “They were really good people.”

