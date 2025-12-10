Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Words to His Wife Sharon Were Heartbreakingly Sweet

It’s been five months since the world lost Ozzy Osbourne. Now, his loving wife Sharon has shared his last words, and they are heartbreakingly sweet.

During an upcoming interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon opens up about the Black Sabbath singer’s final hours. After recalling that he’d been “up and down to the bathroom all night,” Sharon remembers him waking her up around 4 am. This is when he said his final words to her.

“I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,’” Sharon recalls, as shared by The Sun. “And he said, ‘Kiss me’, and then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’” She said that, after this, Ozzy “went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.”

Sharon goes on to say that she regrets their final moments together. “I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more,” she tells Morgan. “If only I’d have held him tighter.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon reveals that, in his final days, Ozzy was having frequent dreams about “people that he never knew.” When she asked “what kind of ­people” he was seeing in his dreams, Ozzy replied: “All different people. I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night. I go back there, and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.”

Sharon then added, “And he knew. He was ready.”

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76. The heavy metal icon’s death came weeks after the Back To The Beginning festival. This concert was the last time Ozzy and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed live together.

For years, Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s. He also faced multiple other health issues. Ultimately, his cause of death was ruled as being due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as associated factors.