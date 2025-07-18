Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beggining’ Concert Is Coming to Theaters

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert was a fitting and successful performance send-off for the heavy metal legends, and now it’s coming to theaters.

Lambgoat reports that a music film of the Back to the Beginning festival is set to hit cinemas in early 2026, though few other details are available at this time. The event was streamed online for fans around the world to watch live when it took place on July 5, but this news means fans will have a chance to relive the big show or catch it for the first time.

Videos by VICE

On July 5, Fans ascended on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which has been called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It was the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy,” said Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. “When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here.”

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert also got to see performances from Yungblud, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

“Back to the Beginning” is the highest-grossing charity concert of all time.

The concert wasn’t done to make a profit, and all of the participating artists — including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera — did so for free. Metal Sucks noted that, while raising almost $200 million for charity from the event is a major accomplishment, the eye-opening part really is that the math works out to mean that the livestream generated upwards of $150 million, at $30 a ticket.

Billboard has since confirmed that the event raised over $190 million, surpassing Live Aid (1985), FireAid (2025), and Hope for Haiti Now (2010) by a lot. Notably, all proceeds from Back to the Beginning will be distributed between three worthy causes: Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s.