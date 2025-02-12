Ozzy Osbourne Sued for Posting Photos of Himself Online

Ozzy Osbourne has faced his share of legal battles over the years, and now he’s being taken to court over sharing some photos of himself on social media.

Photographer Neil Zlozower is claiming that Ozzy — or members of his management team — posted pictures of The Prince of Darkness, which Zlozower took, on a handful of social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), Billboard reported.

Zlozower argued that he owns the photos and Ozzy’s accounts posted these without asking permission or paying for their usage. Among the images are some of Ozzy standing with Zakk Wylde and hugging the late Randy Rhoads, who died in 1982.

The lawsuit alleges that Zlozower and his reps reached out to Ozzy about the photos multiple times last year, but never received a response. This, he says, forced him “to seek judicial intervention for defendant’s infringing activity.”

“The accounts are key components of the defendant’s popular and lucrative commercial enterprise,” Zlozower’s lawsuit states. “Defendant has over 12 million followers on [Facebook], and over 6 million followers on [Instagram], and over 5 million followers on [X] — all of which are monetized and provide significant financial benefits to the defendant.”

It’s unclear if Ozzy or his team have responded to the lawsuit, but it does come at an awkward time for the singer, as he recently announced his final live performance ever, and revealed that he can no longer walk.

The heavy metal godfather shared the news while giving a health update to listeners of his SiriusXM program Ozzy’s Boneyard, also offering some hints as to what fans can expect from the final Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne concert.

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” the 76-year-old singer said. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there are people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

The big concert is happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Ozzy will be performing a solo set before Black Sabbath takes the stage to jam live for fans one last time. Tickets for the charity benefit show go on sale here starting February 14, Valentine’s Day.