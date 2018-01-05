Papas Con Chorizo Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
4 large Yukon Gold potatoes (about 1 ½ pounds|680 grams), peeled and diced
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup crumbled Mexican chorizo (about ¼ pound|113 grams)
2 tablespoons minced garlic (4 to 6 garlic cloves)
1 large jalapeño chile, finely diced
½ Spanish onion, diced (about ½ cup)
1 to 2 scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced on the diagonal
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 ounce|28 grams queso fresco, grated (about ¼ cup)
Directions
- Add the potatoes to a large saucepan of generously salted water and bring to a boil. Cook for 10 minutes or until tender, then lift the potatoes out of the pot with a slotted spoon and transfer them to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to cool.
- Heat the butter and oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly rendered and browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, and onion and cook until lightly caramelized, stirring frequently, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and crispy, about 6 minutes. Add the scallions and cilantro and stir to combine.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with cheese.
