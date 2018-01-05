Papas Con Chorizo Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 large Yukon Gold potatoes (about 1 ½ pounds|680 grams), peeled and diced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup crumbled Mexican chorizo (about ¼ pound|113 grams)

2 tablespoons minced garlic (4 to 6 garlic cloves)

1 large jalapeño chile, finely diced

½ Spanish onion, diced (about ½ cup)

1 to 2 scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced on the diagonal

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ounce|28 grams queso fresco, grated (about ¼ cup)

Directions

Add the potatoes to a large saucepan of generously salted water and bring to a boil. Cook for 10 minutes or until tender, then lift the potatoes out of the pot with a slotted spoon and transfer them to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to cool. Heat the butter and oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly rendered and browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, and onion and cook until lightly caramelized, stirring frequently, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and crispy, about 6 minutes. Add the scallions and cilantro and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with cheese.

