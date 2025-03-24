In today’s exhausting, anxiety-inducing, and unstable world, it’s hard to feel any sort of peace. Many of us will try just about anything to reduce the negative mental health symptoms we experience on the day-to-day. Luckily, stress relief may be easier to find than we think—a little PDA might do the trick.

Safe and consensual sex can be a healthy form of stress relief for many, whether through masturbation or sex with a partner. In fact, according to a recent survey by The Handy, nearly 26 million American adults (10 percent) engage in solo pleasure to relieve stress.

The Handy partnered with Dr. Sham Singh to understand these stats. “Having sex or masturbating diminishes stress by releasing endorphins and oxytocin, both called ‘feel-good’ hormones,” Singh explained. “These hormones help reduce cortisol, the main stress hormone in the body, and create an overall frill retreat.”

“Sex improves circulation, releases muscle knots, and gets one to sleep better, all helpful in alleviating stress,” he continued. “Further, sexual pleasure alone or with a partner can act as a distraction from worries and could help in controlling emotions, giving a sense of balance and relaxation.”

However, it’s not just sex that provides relief. Rather, it’s various forms of intimacy that can be shared with another person. PDA could work just as well to alleviate stress.

“Intimacy outside of sex is important for combating stress because emotional connection nurtures feelings of safety, support, and relaxation,” Dr. Singh noted. “Comforting physical touch—hugs, hand-holding, cuddles—induce a surge of oxytocin, the stress-reducing, and emotional-healing hormone.”

So, maybe some light PDA isn’t so bad after all. Holding hands while walking at the park, cuddling up at the movies, etc. can be great ways for couples to lower their stress levels.

“Sincere communication, affection, and fun interactions bind couples together, creating a vital buffer to help one cope with daily stressors,” said Dr. Singh. “With their partner or support system serving to reinforce the emotional bond, an individual can navigate stress and ultimately sustain mental well-being regardless of how often sex is actually practiced.”