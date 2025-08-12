PEAK Just Got Its First Major Update: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

I have PEAK sitting in my Steam library right now, just waiting to be played. I’ve heard way too many good things about it, but I’ve got to wrangle up some people to run with first.

Fortunately, while I’m waiting, Team PEAK has been hard at work on updates for the game. One such update allows you to eat your friends. But now they’ve just released their first big update for the game, The Mesa.

The new biome, appropriately called “The MESA,” will replace the Alpine biome.

FEATURES

Added a new biome that replaces the Alpine: the MESA. The MESA will be present in every run for the next week—after which future maps will rotate randomly between the Mesa and Alpine.

10 new badges to collect! – New cosmetics as rewards for badges!

Several new items were added! (And a couple more we won’t tell you about!): Balloons Scout Cannon Parasol Sunscreen Aloe Vera Dynamite

There may be a surprise waiting for you in The Kiln…

OPTIONS

There is now a “Bug Phobia Mode” option for players who don’t want to see arachnids and other creepy crawlies because, you guessed it, the Mesa has some of those.

The Settings menu is now navigable via controller. Finally!

BALANCE

The fog rises slightly slower in the Tropics.

The Heat status will now decay faster, but it will take a bit longer to start decaying, and the hot rocks in the Caldera will inflict more Heat on you.

BUGFIXES

Fixed an issue where biome-specific loot could sometimes show up in luggage in the wrong biome.

Improved performance across the board on the mountain.

Fixed an issue where players could teleport after a rusty piton they were hanging onto breaks.

Fixed players sometimes obtaining the Naturalist Badge despite eating packaged food.

Prevented players from interacting with their backpack while passed out.

Adjusted luggage collision to prevent players from getting their legs stuck in it

Fixed an issue where the Bugle of Friendship would still play its audio and visual effects when out of juice.

Overall, this appears to be a significant improvement for the game. It’s always cool to me when developers take into account that some people hate spiders and bugs so much that they put in modes to take them out. But then I always have to ask, why even put them in?

The Mesa Update is available now.