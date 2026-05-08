People Are Having Accidental Orgasms at the Gym. Are You One of Them?

You’re at the gym, minding your business, grinding through a set of pull-ups, when you suddenly feel really good. Suspiciously good. Inappropriately good for a Wednesday afternoon at Planet Fitness.

Welcome to the coregasm, an involuntary orgasm triggered by intense core exercise, and according to research cited by Tyla, it happens to roughly 10% of women and 8% of men. That’s a lot of people having a mini orgasm halfway through a set of hanging leg raises.

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The mechanics aren’t that mysterious once you know what you’re looking for. Heavy engagement of the abdominal and pelvic floor muscles, sustained contractions, heightened nerve sensitivity, and stimulation of the pudendal nerve can all converge at the wrong, or right, moment. You don’t have to be aroused at all. The body just does what it does.

One woman who spoke to SELF described the sensation as feeling closest to vaginal intercourse arousal, only less intense and more diffuse. “It’s like the lead-up to an orgasm when you’re having sex,” she said. Manageable in a crowded gym setting, apparently, if you keep your face neutral.

The Gym Orgasm Is Real, and It’s Probably Happening Near the Pull-Up Bar

The exercises most associated with coregasms include crunches, leg lifts, hip thrusts, hanging straight leg raises, pull-ups, chin-ups, and rope or pole climbing. For men, the list overlaps, with sit-ups, weight lifting, pull-ups, and climbing showing up most frequently. If it absolutely destroys your core and you’re doing it correctly, it’s potentially on the list.

For anyone who’d rather not have this particular gym experience, Healthline recommends stopping the movement at the first sign of escalation and switching to something else. Staying mentally focused on specific muscle groups, rather than letting the mind wander, can also interrupt the process.

For the curious, the exercises above are apparently a reasonable place to start. Coregasms remain one of the more under-researched corners of human physiology, which is wild given how many people have probably Googled “orgasm at gym, am I normal?” and closed the tab immediately.

They’re not dangerous, and they’re not a malfunction. They’re just the body doing something unexpected in a place where unexpected things are generally unwelcome. The person on the mat next to you may or may not have experienced the same thing. You’ll never know. Neither will they.