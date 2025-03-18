Wild Photos of Berlin’s Feminist Noise-Punk Scene

For the last seven years, Georgian photographer George Nebieridze has been immersing himself in Berlin’s chaotic noise-punk scene, capturing its distinctive protagonists on camera. It all started back in 2017, when Nebieridze met musician Karolina Bartczak, who founded the hardcore band URIN shortly afterwards. He began helping out at shows, ingratiating himself with other acts as he worked the doors at feminist-driven gigs across the German capital.

The scene—which includes artfully monikered bands like Cuntroaches, Waxlegs, and Phallucipher—is renowned for its musical weirdness, not just banging out the same hardcore riffs over and over but fusing that sound with elements of noise and experimental electronic music. The photographic sum of George’s toils is a new zine called Powertool.

Curious to hear more, VICE interviewed Nebieridze and Bartczak.

Photo: George Nebieridze

VICE: What makes Berlin’s feminist noise-punk scene so distinctive?

Nebieridze: The most obvious thing is the music. It’s more experimental [than most punk scenes] and incorporates genres like noise, power electronics, and even glitch. Equality between genders and sexual orientations is also a priority. Things are way more wholesome and open around us, be it aesthetically or in spirit.

Bartczak: I grew up in Warsaw. My friends had been putting on shows for 15 years and suddenly, after the pandemic, there was this influx of new people. It wasn’t like that in my time; the punk scene was lacking, and that motivated me to move to Berlin. I see Berlin as one of the last places where you can still get by and have a decent quality of life by doing part-time jobs. This allows everyone to concentrate fully on all kinds of creative endeavors.

Photo: George Nebieridze

George, I know you were previously more immersed in Berlin’s globally famous techno culture. What did you find here that techno lacked?

Nebieridze: We both still partially work around techno, and I’m still happy to shoot portraits of DJs and do photos for Boiler Room or Tresor. I don’t really have a problem with it; part of me still loves techno. However, to me, it lacks authenticity and compassion. It’s also less and less political, which is heartbreaking, because at its core techno is a rebellious protest music invented by gays of color, but many either forget or fail to learn that. Finding myself in a raw environment that actually cares about important things was, and still is, pretty exhilarating.

Photo: George Nebieridze

Where does it fit into Berlin’s broader pushback against the rise of the German far right?

Nebieridze: As far away from the far right as possible. Germany’s current behavior and failure to learn from its past is absolutely devastating for many of us, but we won’t just sit and watch. We’ll organize as many demonstrations and gigs as needed, make the loudest noise possible, and work hard against the unjust police state that is bullying the vulnerable.

Bartczak: We are of course against the far right, but I have no sympathy for Germany. This country has never been on the right side of history. I’ve started to think that sooner or later it might be necessary to leave, even though I’ve enjoyed living here. I’m not really compelled to attend the protests against the far right; most of the people attending them have no problem with the police violence and state repressions of activists and participants in pro-Palestine demonstrations. That battle is more important to me. The anti-Muslim racism of the state and police is partially responsible for the rise of the far right. There are neo-Nazis involved in the ranks of the police, the denazification process was a farce, and the general sentiments of the nation seem to be really coming up to the surface now. Germany is going down a very dangerous path. The political differences have fragmented our music scene as well; most of our German peers disagree with our pro-Palestine stance.

Photo: George Nebieridze

Is there anything else you’d like to say about this scene or Berlin that you feel most laypeople might not know?

Nebieridze: It might sound banal, but I believe many people still can’t understand that it’s very important to have compassion and get rid of greed on many different levels, be it corporate or personal. My goal with this project is not to show how cool we are; it’s about connections, acceptance, and the care we give each other. And of course, it just so happens that there are some very cool people in the photos, too.

PHOTO: GEORGE NEBIERIDZE

Find more of George Nebieridze’s photography on Instagram @nebieridze.de