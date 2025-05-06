Pig Destroyer Is Selling Butt Plugs Now

Metallica teased “metal up your ass,” and Pig Destroyer took that as a challenge.

Last week, the grindcore iconcs unveiled a series of butt plugs baring their branding, which will be available to purchase through their Bandcamp on Friday. The plugs, which have since sold out, come in three different sizes, so any metalhead, from a novice to an expert in the backdoor arts, can be a… “Trojan Whore.”

“Pig Destroyer butt plugs are available now for Bandcamp Friday, limited supplies,” the band wrote in a message. “When bad jokes become good ideas. You assed and we listened.” The band also tempted fans to “CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER,” as the plugs come in Stainless Steel, Black Silicone, and Hot Pink Silicone.

One of the plugs bears the band’s logo, another features an image from their 2001 album Prowler in the Yard, and the final plug sports a photo of Pig Destroyer frontman J.R. Hayes. Click here to check them out for yourself at Bandcamp.

Ghost is getting into the sex toy game as well

Pig Destroyer isn’t the only heavy band making sex toys right now. Ghost recently debuted and sold out of the Ghildo, a Ghost-themed dildo fashioned in the likeness of the band’s frontman, Papa V Perpetua, of which Rockabilia only made 666. The toy was in celebration of Mother’s Day, apparently.

The MOTHER of all Ghost merch drops is On Sale NOW! Rock out with your Ghocks out at https://t.co/gKhasRXA5H.

🍆🍆

*****Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to raise the edition size on the Ghildo from 300 to 666.*****

💓💜💓

Happy Mama’s Day, Ghilfs! pic.twitter.com/MW0u6tWKgX — Rockabilia (@rockabilia) May 2, 2025

The Ghildo, which has since sold out at a price point of $130, is made of purple silicone and comes in its own drawstring bag. The toy sits at a towering 7 inches in length by two girthy inches, and mimics an actual penis with raised vein designs around the backside, as well as face and evil Pope’s hat. Totally normal biology.

Look, sex and rock ‘n’ roll have always gonna hand-in-hand-on-genitals. Is this all a little gimmicky? Sure. But it’s not unprecedented, and it makes people happy. A wise person once said—and I’m paraphrasing here because I don’t remember the actual quote OR who said it—that you shouldn’t “yuck someone’s yum” if they’re not causing harm, so if you happened to cop a Ghildo or Plug Destroyer, go get your yum.