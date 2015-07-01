Pineapple Royale Recipe

Ingredients

to core the pineapple:

1 fresh pineapple

1 sharp, serrated knife

cocktail shaker

pineapple corer

cocktail umbrellas

Videos by VICE

for the cocktail:

1 ounce Korbel sparkling wine (any sparkling wine or Champagne can be used)

1 ounce Bacardi 8 rum

¾ ounce Cointreau

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

2 ounces fresh pineapple juice (canned is OK, but not as desirable)

Directions

1. First, prepare the pineapple. Use knife to cut the top leaves off the pineapple, leaving about an inch of leaf on top.

2. Slice the top of the pineapple off to create the lid.

3. Slice a small amount from the bottom of the pineapple to prevent it from “wobbling” when place on the table or plate.

4. Cut a triangle out of the top slice of the pineapple to create a space for the straw.

5. Take pineapple corer and core out pineapple (12-14 turns should suffice). Spin and pull the corer out. There will be some nice pineapple meat on the corer. You can use the meat of the pineapple as you wish

6. You will see the core of the pineapple inside. Cut ¾ of the core out. Leaving a small stump on the bottom of the inside of the pineapple.

7. Now, make the cocktail. Pour some ice cubes into cocktail shaker about half to ¾ full of ice.

8. Pour cocktail ingredients into shaker and shake for about 30 seconds.

9. Pour entire mix including ice into the pineapple. Place pineapple lid back onto pineapple and place straw into the “triangle” and cocktail umbrellas. Enjoy.

From Here Are Some Very Potent Tiki Drinks to Help You Make It Through Election Day