Piranha Escabeche Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

about ½ pound|227 grams fillet of white fish (or 2 small fish, gutted and descaled)

pinch of all-purpose flour, for dusting

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 crushed garlic clove

1 tablespoon PK Amarillo Chilli Sauce

½ tomato, deseeded and cut into 1 inch slices

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

5 tablespoons fish stock

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon caster sugar

⅛ teaspoon dried oregano

⅛ teaspoon ground cumin

botija olives, optional

hard-boiled egg, optional

Directions

Chef’s tip: This dish is eaten using a variety of fish across many parts of the world but in Peru we add some unique ingredients. It can be eaten cold but I prefer it hot. Here, for the first time, I have cooked this using sustainable piranha fish.

Season the fish with salt and pepper and then dust it with flour. Coat the base of a frying pan with olive oil and heat over medium. Fry the fish for 2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove the fish from the frying pan. Add olive oil, turn the heat up, and add the red onions, garlic, and PK Amarillo Chilli Sauce. Fry until they have softened and started to take on a bit of colour. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, stock, bay leaf, sugar, oregano, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Return the fish to the frying pan and warm through in the sauce. Transfer to serving plates, spooning the sauce over the fish. This dish is also good served with hard-boiled egg and Peruvian botija olives.

Recipe taken from Ceviche: Peruvian Kitchen – The Cookbook. Published by W&N. Courtesy of Martin Morales, founder and chef, Ceviche and Andina Peruvian Restaurants.

