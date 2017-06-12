Pistachio Peda Recipe

Makes about 16

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|160 grams grated khoya (available at most South Asian grocery stores)

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ teaspoon cardamom, ground

3-4 strands of saffron, dissolved in 3 tablespoons of warm, full-fat milk

2 tablespoons|40 grams chopped pistachios, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a heavy-bottomed pot over a low flame, combine khoya and butter. Cook until the butter melts, about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and stir constantly for about 15 minutes, or until the khoya thickens and the mixture begins to pull away from the sides of the pot and form a dough. Remove from heat. Shape into 16 rounds. Using your thumb, indent the middle (so as to form a more patty-like shape). Garnish with slivered pistachios. Peda can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.