Pixel Expo’s First Steam Showcase Highlights Australian Indie Games

Ready for more indie games? Great. Because Pixel Expo, “Western Australia’s largest entertainment event,” is teaming up with Steam for its first-ever gaming showcase. Called “Chuck Another Game On The Barbie,” the showcase runs from September 13-15 and celebrates Aussie indie devs and their games.

pixel expo’s steam showcase

Screenshot: Pixel Expo

From the press release:



“Serving up the smoke and sizzle of Pixel Expo to players worldwide, Chuck Another Game On The Barbie celebrates the creativity and diversity of the Australian games scene. From wholesome indies to chaotic couch co-ops, the showcase serves up a feast of 32 Australian titles from WA creators and interstate studios alike. With something on the menu for every taste, players can wishlist games directly on Steam before sampling them in person at Pixel Expo.”

“Chuck Another Game on the Barbie showcase is designed to spotlight local and interstate games exhibiting at the convention.”

About Pixel Expo

“Pixel Expo is Western Australia’s largest non-profit entertainment event, celebrating gaming, animation, and creative industries. The expo brings together thousands of attendees each year for hands-on showcases, artist and trader markets, cosplay championships, tournaments, and industry panels. It’s a must-attend event for gamers, creators, and fans alike.”

Games involved include:

Dungeons and Dining Tables

Monster Snap

Ghost Cam

Misc: A Tiny Tale

Sea Blindness

Microvania

This is a great look for indie devs from Australia, and I can’t wait to see what comes out of this event. I’ll be stuffing my wishlist over those two days.