Plane Passenger Stabbed by Child With a Fork During 14-Hour Flight

Talk about a rude awakening. As a mom slept peacefully while aboard a flight, her young daughter decided to grab a fork, get out of her seat, and stab a passenger with the utensil.

The moment was captured in a now-viral TikTok. In the video, a little girl in a pink dress stands in the aisle of the plane holding a fork. A passenger urgently tries to get a flight attendant’s attention, stating, “She’s over her stabbing people with forks.”

Videos by VICE

“She just randomly stabbed me with a fork,” the woman, holding her sandal in the air, told the flight attendant. “I’m going to fuck her up. I don’t know whose kid that is. I’d get her. I’m going to smack the shit out of her.”

In a follow-up video, the social media user revealed that the girl’s mom had slept through the ordeal. That video shows a flight attendant going over to wake up the mother as the little girl stares at the woman, who still holds her sandal in the air.

How the Mom Reacted to Her Daughter’s Mid-Flight Stabbing

When the mom woke up, “she ain’t do nothing,” the user said in another video.

“At this point, we feel like the mom was probably tired and definitely wanted somebody else to watch her damn kids,” she said.

Additionally, the passenger claimed that, before the stabbing incident, the little girl was “terrorizing” another customer by messing with her TV remote. That flight passenger eventually moved seats because of the disturbance.

“Girl definitely came over there and stabbed my sister,” the woman recounted. “I don’t know what to say. It was in between, do we jump her or do we beat the mama up?”

The woman clarified that “the whole situation” occurred during a 14-hour flight, making it all the more frustrating.

“She was terrorizing us for almost seven hours on the plane,” the woman claimed. “… We never heard anything from the mom as far as sorry, thank you, anything like that towards us, towards the flight attendant… This 4-year-old is a menace.”