Planes May Be About to Look a Whole Lot Weirder

Delta Air Lines is partnering with JetZero on a futuristic aircraft with a more fuel-efficient design.

JetZero markets the plane as a “low-drag, lightweight, all-wing Z4 [that] uses up to 50% less fuel than today’s commercial jets.” With a blended-wing-body (BWB) design, the aircraft will offer countless benefits, like noise reduction, stress-free boarding, payload capacity, faster turn times, dedicated overhead storage, and more personal space.

JetZero is aiming for its first full-scale flight in 2027. The company’s partnership with Delta is “one facet of Delta’s ongoing journey to advance industry innovation, drive down cost through increased fuel-savings, elevate the customer experience, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” the press release states.

“Working with JetZero to realize an entirely new airframe and experience for customers and employees is bold and important work to advance the airline industry’s fuel-saving initiatives and innovation goals,” said Amelia DeLuca, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

“While Delta is focused on doing what we can today to address our carbon footprint, it’s critical we also work with a variety of partners to advance revolutionary technologies, like JetZero’s blended-wing-body aircraft, to solve for a significant portion of future aviation emissions.”

“JetZero is working to change the world by bringing to market an aircraft that aims to fly this decade and make immediate and marked progress toward reducing airline energy costs, and the associated emissions,” added Tom O’Leary, JetZero cofounder and CEO.

“The ability to realize such significant efficiency gains in the near future meaningfully impacts the industry’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and will serve as the foundation on which other technologies and efficiencies can be realized.”

“Delta was one of the first carriers to partner with us, supporting us behind the scenes since 2023,” O’Leary continued, “and we look forward to their continued support of our program through their deep knowledge and expertise.”