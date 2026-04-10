Play a Hit Indie Game and a One Piece Game For Free On Xbox This Weekend

Another Free Play Days weekend is here, which means that there’s another lineup of games for Xbox owners to dive into and try out free of cost for the next few days.

All Free Play Days Games (April 9-April 12)

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

This weekend’s Free Play Days promotion is available Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 12 for most of the games. There is one title that will remain available until April 13.

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Be sure to take note of which games are available for everyone and which one requires a Game Pass subscription this time around.

Here is a full list of the titles available this weekend.

Subnautica is available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential members to play from Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 12.

is available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential members to play from Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 12. Project Motor Racing and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 are free for all Xbox members to try Free Play Days from Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 12.

and are free for all Xbox members to try Free Play Days from Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 12. Graveyard Keeper will be free for all Xbox users to keep from April 9, 9am PT until April 13, 10am PT.

This weekend features a pretty solid lineup of popular titles. Subnautica is a fan-favorite and the game is definitely worth checking out for anyone who missed it back in 2018. One Piece is also quite popular at the moment, thanks to the release of the second live action season on Netflix, so it’s possible that title will be a popular choice this weekend, as well.

How To Access Free Play Days Games

Screenshot: Xbox

Players who are ready to dive into any of the games available this weekend can follow these steps to get started:

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details pages on Xbox.com.

Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential membership.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

As always, players who enjoy any of these titles and want to continue playing after the Free Play Days period ends will have the option to purchase them at a limited time discount. Gamers who buy a game after the Free Play Days event can continue playing right where they left off.

The Free Play Days period is available now through Sunday, April 12 for most of the titles.