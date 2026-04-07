Play Invincible VS For Free This Weekend (And Unlock An Exclusive Skin)

Fighting game fans who are on the fence about the upcoming 3v3 tag combat game Invincible VS can dive into the title for free later this week and give it a test drive before the official launch arrives.

How To Join The Invincible VS Console Beta Test

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Invincible has been a hit comic book for more than twenty years now, but the story really exploded in popularity with the start of the Amazon Prime adaptation in 2021. Since then, Invincible has become much more of a household name and a recognizable brand. Given its current popularity, it will be very interesting to see what sort of size player base the upcoming 3v3 fighting game is able to attract. The developers may be hoping to get an early sense of that by testing the servers later this week ahead of the game’s late April launch.

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The Invincible VS Open beta is an at-home playtest for console only, running April 9, 10:00 am PT to April 11, 9:00 pm PT. Players can participate in the test by going to their preferred console store, downloading the Invincible VS Open Beta, and playing during the Beta period.

The test is available on both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles and there is crossplay available between the servers.

Participants will be able to kick the tires in Tutorial, Practice, and Ranked modes with 10 playable fighters. There are also 6 available arenas to fight in.

Here is a list of all the fighters available during the open beta test:

Invincible

Atom Eve

Bulletproof

Thula

Rex Splode

Battle Beast

Omni-Man

Allen

Robot

Monster Girl

Players who decide to spend their beta time climbing in Ranked should take note that progress, rankings, and leaderboard placement will not carry over into the main game. All progress will be fully reset at the end of the beta period.

The only item that does carry over from beta to launch is the free Open Beta character skin reward. Everyone who plays the Open Beta will have immediate access to the skin, and it will carry over to your launch copy on the same platform.

That should be everything players need to know to dive into the Invincible VS console test on April 9 to see what the game is all about. Be sure to check back closer to the Invincible VS launch window for more news and updates as the game goes live.

Invincible VS releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles April 30, 2026.