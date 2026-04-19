PlayStation 2 JRPG Getting Surprise Release on PS4 & PS5

Thanks to a surprise PS Plus Extra and Premium update, fans who are nostalgic for the PS2 era just got another classic JRPG to revisit on modern Sony hardware.

Wild Arms 4 Is Coming To PS4 and PS5

Screenshot: PlayStation

The surprise PS4 and PS5 support for Wild Arms 4 comes as part of April’s PlayStation Plus game catalog update. In addition to some bigger highlights like The Crew Motorfest and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, PlayStation also snuck in this much needed update to the Classics catalog.

Videos by VICE

Wild Arms 4 will be available to play for free for PlayStation Premium subscribers starting on April 21. For those who aren’t familiar with the 2005 game, Wild Arms 4 is a JPRG that features a hexagonal grid-based battle system. The battle system was a bit ofd a departure from the more traditional RPG battles of the previous installments, but it had a unique hook that definitely connected with fans of strategy games.

The game’s mechanics were pretty well-liked at the time of launch, but some bugs and narrative issues definitely held it back from higher review scores.

“Their meeting was fate. Filgaia, a world left in ruins by a brutal war, stands still. Ten years have passed since peace was won — yet true healing has never come. Now, on these scarred lands, a new journey begins. Experience Wild Arms 4 originally released on PlayStation 2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”

Wild Arms 4 should launch with some updated quality of life improvements on the PS4 and PS5, including things like save states and rewind. Gamers who decide to check it out, or revisit it, are in for a shorter RPG. It usually takes around 30 hours to roll credits on this installment in the franchise.

For anyone who missed the earlier announcement, here is the full lineup of PlayStation Plus April games:

The Crew Motorfest | PS5, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered | PS5, PS4

Football Manager 26 Console | PS5

Warriors: Abyss | PS5, PS4

Squirrel with a Gun | PS5

The Casting of Frank Stone | PS5

Monster Train | PS5

Wild Arms 4 | PS5, PS4

That should be just about everything players need to know about this release. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on retro game revivals and PS Plus catalog updates.

Wild Arms 4 releases on PS4 and PS5 on April 21, 2026.