PlayStation Plus April Lineup Leaks

PlayStation Plus Extra’s lineup hasn’t officially been announced quite yet, but a new leak from a reliable source has the intel on three titles that are headlining this month’s drop.

Every Game Coming to PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium in April

Screenshot: Guerrilla Games

The official announcement of April 2026’s PlayStation Plus Extras lineup will likely arrive within the next day or two. Until then, fans have some early information thanks to the usual source. As has been the case for most of the recent months, Dealabs has revealed the full list of titles ahead of the official announcement.

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According to the leak, here is the list of April 2026 PlayStation Plus games:

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

The Crew Motorfest

Football Manager 26 Console

The biggest highlight of the list for most gamers is likely going to be the surprise return of Horizon Zero Dawn. The Horizon franchise returns to the PlayStation Plus library with this remastered edition of the original installment in the series.

Many fans were disappointed to see the Horizon games rotate out of the library, so this is likely going to be a welcome return. It will be very interesting to see if Forbidden West makes its way back to the subscription service in the near future, as well. In addition to the base game being back, the Remastered version of Zero Dawn includes The Frozen Wilds expansion for players to explore.

“Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game and this Remastered Edition brings to life the beloved wilds of Aloy’s world in even higher fidelity with the power and potential of PlayStation 5 console.”

Outside of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, The Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console are likely also going to be popular additions for fans of racing and sports games. Although those two titles don’t necessarily have universal appeal, they do have a consistent and engaged fanbases.

Keep in mind that this information is not official yet and could potentially change before the official announcement from PlayStation. Rumors have been swirling that a surprise State of Play is going to take place tomorrow, April 16, so it seems likely that PlayStation will make the game list official sometime either today or perhaps during tomorrow’s rumored event.

PlayStation Plus subscribers should check back in the coming day or so to confirm that the leak got the details correct. An official announcement about the mid-month drop should be arriving very soon.