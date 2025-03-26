PlayStation Plus’ April Games Have Me Ready to Deliver Justice

I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks this, but the PlayStation Plus offerings sometimes leave a lot to be desired. Every now and then, they’ll drop a banger of a month like March giving us Dragon Age: The Veilguard. April seems to be no exception as the PS5 offerings (one game doubles up) are excellent choices.

‘ROBOCOP’ IS FREE — AND NOT A MOMENT TOO SOON

Play video

RoboCop: Rogue City is one of those PlayStation games that has absolutely lit up the group chat for the crew. Shaun and Dwayne have been raving about it, and my patience has, for a second consecutive month, paid off. I loved the first movie because it’s exactly the type of absurdity I think is missing in action movies now. Apparently, the game triples down on that level of wackiness, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

Videos by VICE

If you’re not familiar with the RoboCop franchise, the quick version is: a cop gets blasted to Reese’s Pieces, and what’s left is turned into a justice-dispensing tank of a robot that is literally just his lower lip, chin, and metal. It is incredible, horrifying, and hilarious all at the same time. Shaun tells me that you can punch someone so hard in the head that they explode. I honestly didn’t need to hear anything else past that.

revving up the chainsaw on ps5 (and ps4)

Play video

Next up, we have The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. An asynchronous survival horror game based around the movie of the same name, this one is a PS5/PS4 offering. Four players attempt to escape three players operating as the family of cannibals in the movie, and the game’s events take place shortly before the original movie’s. This is a game I’ve watched people play, and there are some really tense moments that can come out of it.

It’s more than worth a look if you’re a fan of the films or if you love Dead By Daylight. I know that we’ll likely get some games rolling and see who gets out. We’ll somehow have to fit that in between the numerous games we’ve all committed to playing together, but it’ll happen. Fortunately, we all have enough reasons to go to our respective PlayStations.

Blast from my past, ‘digimon’ has inserted itself back into my life

Play video

There was a point in my life when I watched more Digimon than Pokemon. It never translated to video games, though. It seems that the old series has decided to come back into my life with Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. In a month of PlayStation games that you can take fairly quick bites out of, throwing an RPG out there is a pretty solid choice. I can’t wait to give it a shot and reconnect with some of the characters I unintentionally pushed to the back of my brain.

I’ll be firing up the old PS5 as soon as these are available and getting my feet wet. The PlayStation Plus offerings are on a good two-month streak; I’m hoping that continues into the next month. Although Dwayne would say it’s been three months, but we’ll let him stand on that one.