PlayStation Plus Reveals Its February 2025 Monthly Games — And I’m Seemingly the Only One Excited

Another month, another batch of PlayStation Plus monthly titles! This time, though, the general reception to February’s announced games seems to lean more toward the “Disapprove” camp. However, I’m going to need y’all to relax. Genuinely, I’ve been waiting a long time to play one of the incoming PlayStation Plus games — and I’m not going to let the internet dampen my excitement for it!

First on the PlayStation Plus February 2025 docket: Payday 3. Now, this is an interesting addition. Payday 3 suffered from the House Flipper effect at launch. It was acknowledged by many as being the better game by way of its controls and general “feel.” But, unfortunately, it wasn’t a content-rich affair like its predecessor. Payday 2 was the people’s champ for a hot minute, and without consistent initial updates, Payday 3 eventually received the “Lesser Sequel” badge. Now, though, it seems like the perfect PlayStation Plus offering! Come on. Go heisting with your friends!

Next up: High on Life. So, background controversies aside, High on Life is a phenomenal game that’s way better than it has any business being! While that may read as a backhanded compliment, let me explain. It’s funny in a “high-level toilet humor” kind of way, it has some fun weapon choices along the journey, and it’s a fun shooter! There’s never been a better “Hey, give it a chance — it’s free!” PlayStation Plus get!

but never mind all that — ‘pac-man world re-pac’ is the final PlayStation plus offering

Listen. Listen. I don’t care what anybody says: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is at least a 7.5/10. Maybe that’s nostalgia talking, but I infinitely enjoy the 3D Pac-Man games way more than the “traditional” 2D ones. Then again, I’m a big platformer geek. If that isn’t exactly your jam, maybe this PlayStation Plus newbie isn’t worth it.

However, Re-Pac alone makes February’s PlayStation Plus lineup worth the price of admission! Plus, it’s got this banger in it!

It’s true that PS+ has whiffed on a few of their monthly batches, yes. February 2025 ain’t one of them, though. My controversial PlayStation Plus take? One good-to-great game can absolutely carry two other “Eh” options! (High on Life is also good — don’t get it twisted.)