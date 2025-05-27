PlayStation Plus in June 2025 Is Packed With Gems, Especially if You Play ‘Destiny 2’ or ‘NBA 2K25′

After months of disappointing PlayStation Plus updates, the drought is finally over! While the new PS Plus refresh doesn’t feature any major new AAA titles, it’s packed with underrated gems. Here are the best games featured in the PlayStation Plus June 2025 library.

PlayStation Plus Catalog in June 2025

Screenshot: Bungie

Game Platforms Date Arriving NBA 2K25 PS4, PS5 (All Tiers) June 3 Alone in the Dark PS5 (All Tiers) June 3 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PS4, PS5 (All Tiers) June 3 Destiny 2: The Final Shape PS4, PS5 (All Tiers) May 28 Another Crab’s Treasure PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) May 28 Skull and Bones PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) June 2 Destiny 2: Legacy Collection PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) June 4 Grand Theft Auto III PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) June 10 Myst (Classic Catalog) PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) June 5 Riven (Classic Catalog) PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) June 5

Our Playstation Plus Game Recommendations

Screenshot: PlayStation

So, this is the first PlayStation Plus month that I genuinely think has been good in over half a year. It’s definitely a massive improvement over last month’s weak PS Plus catalog. It also doesn’t help that Xbox Game Pass has been on fire lately. They literally had Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages back-to-back. That said, PlayStation Plus in June 2025 has some great games worth checking out.

Videos by VICE

‘Destiny 2: The Final Shape’

While I know Bungie has been in hot water lately due to Marathon controversies, I still can’t recommend Destiny 2 enough. Even if you don’t plan on playing the online multiplayer fully, it’s worth experiencing the shooter’s incredible gameplay and story dungeons at least once. This is also the perfect time for lapsed players to return to “finish the fight” and see how the game’s main story comes to an end.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is also just a genuinely incredible campaign that is worth playing just for the story. If you are a new player, PlayStation Plus will also feature Destiny 2: Legacy Collection on June 4. This will give you a solid crash course on everything leading up to the Final Shape expansion. Again, I know even the Destiny 2 community is a bit burnt out on the game, but this is a great get for PS Plus subscribers.

Screenshot: Bungie

‘Bomb Rush Cyberfunk’

The next PlayStation Plus game I want to shout out is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. If you’re a fan of SEGA’s Jet Set Radio, this is basically a spiritual successor to the 2000s game. I still remember playing JSR for the first time on my OG Xbox console, so I can confirm that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk totally scratches that nostalgic itch—and it’s also a great game.

The final title I want to personally recommend is Another Crab’s Treasure. When I first heard that an indie studio had made a Dark Souls-style game with underwater sea creatures, I scoffed. But the game is a legitimate Soulslike. Except it’s both challenging and charming. The entire ‘shell system,’ where your crab swaps out various items on its back to power up its stats, is actually genius. That said, I do warn that the game is deceptively challenging, especially given its cutesy graphics.

Screenshot: Team Reptile

And of course, there’s also NBA 2K25. I’m not a sports guy by any means, but I know these games are always pushing the boundaries of graphics on the PS5. I imagine most sports fans probably already own the game without needing PlayStation Plus, but it’s still a pretty big title for Sony to include in their subscription service. Plus, if you’ve picked up the newly discounted PS5 Pro console, it’s the perfect game to show off those HDR graphics!