10 Poets You Should Be Following on Instagram

Writers have a way of strengthening our interconnectedness as humans, exposing our innermost wounds while transmuting our collective pain. And sure, maybe I’m a bit biased as a writer myself… But I believe poetry, in particular, is like medicine for the spirit.

Want to break up your toxic social media feed with some art and vulnerable self-expression? Here are 10 poets you should follow on Instagram right now.

1. Morgan Harper Nichols

Morgan Harper Nichols is both an artist and an author, merging her beautiful visuals with heart-warming words and affirmations. If you want a dose of compassion and positivity in your day, she’s the perfect poet for you.

2. Christopher Sexton

Christopher Sexton is an incredibly reflective, unpolished poet, exploring the gentleness of masculinity, the power of femininity, and the purpose of artistry. His raw poetry challenges societal norms and offers a refreshing perspective on love, freedom, and self-discovery.

3. Nikita Gill

Nikita Gill cultivates a sense of self-intimacy and interconnectedness amidst the external chaos we’re all enduring. Her brutally honest yet deeply empathetic poetry gives us all a voice as we continue living through unprecedented times.

4. Allie Michelle

Allie Michelle’s words and sentiments have inspired me for years. She has a soft, compelling, seemingly spiritual way of transmuting love and grief into art. If you’re looking to shift your perspective to one of empathy and open-mindedness, look no further.

5. Jericho Brown

Jericho Brown is a beautifully compelling, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. True to his purpose as a writer, he does not shy away from heavy topics or vulnerable anecdotes, shedding light on family trauma, racism, and sexual identity.

6. Amy Kay

Amy Kay is another courageous writer sharing vulnerable poetry as though they’re glimpses into her mind. She experiments with innovative formats and structures, offering a unique reading experience. If you’re a poet yourself or merely want to try your hand at poetry, Amy also offers creative prompts to inspire your writing while sharing her own personal examples.

7. poemsinla

I was first drawn to Jessie (aka poemsinla) because I adored the way she wrote each poem like an email. Her work reads like letters she’ll never send, adding an air of intimacy that almost makes you feel like you’re prying. Her deeply personal writing will comfort your own bitter, aching heart.

8. bekindbella

There’s something so gracefully intimate about bekindbella’s poetry. It’s as if you’re reading pages straight from her diary or somehow peering into her own memories, centered around her experience as a 20-something-year-old woman. Her descriptive anecdotes ground you in her perspective, begging you to hear the whispers of her gentle yet gripping voice.

9. Lang Leav

Lang Leav was one of the first poets I discovered on Instagram, as well as a driving force behind my decision to pursue poetry in college. Her perspective is as captivating as her poetic verses, and she gives voice to her innermost feelings, like grief, regret, and longing.

10. Victoria Hutchins

I first followed Victoria Hutchins, aka The Daily Victorian, on TikTok because her short yoga flows/pep talks always struck a chord. However, the yogi also writes and shares beautiful, perspective-shifting poetry and spoken word on her Instagram, shedding light on the parts of ourselves we like to hide.

