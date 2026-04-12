Pokémon Champions – All Season M-2 Battle Pass Rewards Leaked

Pokémon Champions Season M-1 is now underway and players are busy climbing the ranks and powering through the Battle Pass. Season M-2 is still a few weeks away from arriving, but players may be able to get a look at all of the upcoming Battle Pass rewards extra early.
Pokémon Champions Season M-2 All Battle Pass Rewards
As most players are busy working through the early levels of Pokémon Champions rank system, some dedicated dataminers are busy scouring for clues about what is coming to the Pokemon battling game next. The latest datamine includes a huge dump of new information, including the full list of Season M-2 Battle Pass rewards.
Videos by VICE
Season M-2 is expected to kick off around May 13, just after Season M-1 concludes. According to the datamined information, Season M-2’s Battle Pass will include some pretty enticing rewards including Mega Stones for Skarmory, Kangaskhan, and Gengar.
Here is the full list of Season M-2 Battle Pass rewards, according to the unofficial datamined information:
- Level 1: 12 Quick Coupons
- Level 2: Skarmory
- Level 3: Teammate Ticket
- Level 4: Skarmorite (Skarmory Mega Stone)
- Level 5: Training Ticket
- Level 6: Skarmory Profile Picture
- Level 7: 12 Quick Coupons
- Level 8: 3 Training Tickets
- Level 9: Teammate Ticket
- Level 10: Kangaskhan
- Level 11: Training Ticket
- Level 12: Kangaskhanite (Kangaskhan Mega Stone)
- Level 13: 12 Quick Coupons
- Level 14: Kangaskhan Profile PIcture
- Level 15: Teammate Ticket
- Level 16: 6 Teammate Tickets
- Level 17: Training Ticket
- Level 18: 6 Training Tickets
- Level 19: 12 Quick Coupons
- Level 20: Flyaway Short Haircut
- Level 21: Teammate Ticket
- Level 22: Mid-Top Sneakers
- Level 23: Training Jacket
- Level 24: Skinny Jeans
- Level 25: Gengar
- Level 26: V-Neck T-Shirt
- Level 27: Gengarite (Gengar Mega Stone)
- Level 28: Blouson Jacket
- Level 29: Gengar Profile Picture
- Level 30: Striped Trilby
- Level 31–50: 500 VP per level
Although some players are trying to keep the game as free-to-play as possible for the sake of their own budgets, the Battle Pass does definitely include some tempting offers. The premium track of the Battle Pass costs $9.99 and offers players a chance to recruit some key Pokémon and obtain new Mega Stones and some alternate cosmetic options for their avatar.
Players should keep in mind that this list is not the official reveal and is based on datamined information. The final Season M-2 Battle Pass reward list may differ from this list by the time it arrives.
Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon Champions news, updates, and guides. Until then, good luck out there, trainers!
Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. A mobile version will be launching later this year.