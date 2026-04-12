Pokémon Champions – All Season M-2 Battle Pass Rewards Leaked

Pokémon Champions Season M-1 is now underway and players are busy climbing the ranks and powering through the Battle Pass. Season M-2 is still a few weeks away from arriving, but players may be able to get a look at all of the upcoming Battle Pass rewards extra early.

Pokémon Champions Season M-2 All Battle Pass Rewards

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As most players are busy working through the early levels of Pokémon Champions rank system, some dedicated dataminers are busy scouring for clues about what is coming to the Pokemon battling game next. The latest datamine includes a huge dump of new information, including the full list of Season M-2 Battle Pass rewards.

Videos by VICE

Season M-2 is expected to kick off around May 13, just after Season M-1 concludes. According to the datamined information, Season M-2’s Battle Pass will include some pretty enticing rewards including Mega Stones for Skarmory, Kangaskhan, and Gengar.

Here is the full list of Season M-2 Battle Pass rewards, according to the unofficial datamined information:

Level 1: 12 Quick Coupons

Level 2: Skarmory

Level 3: Teammate Ticket

Level 4: Skarmorite (Skarmory Mega Stone)

Level 5: Training Ticket

Level 6: Skarmory Profile Picture

Level 7: 12 Quick Coupons

Level 8: 3 Training Tickets

Level 9: Teammate Ticket

Level 10: Kangaskhan

Level 11: Training Ticket

Level 12: Kangaskhanite (Kangaskhan Mega Stone)

Level 13: 12 Quick Coupons

Level 14: Kangaskhan Profile PIcture

Level 15: Teammate Ticket

Level 16: 6 Teammate Tickets

Level 17: Training Ticket

Level 18: 6 Training Tickets

Level 19: 12 Quick Coupons

Level 20: Flyaway Short Haircut

Level 21: Teammate Ticket

Level 22: Mid-Top Sneakers

Level 23: Training Jacket

Level 24: Skinny Jeans

Level 25: Gengar

Level 26: V-Neck T-Shirt

Level 27: Gengarite (Gengar Mega Stone)

Level 28: Blouson Jacket

Level 29: Gengar Profile Picture

Level 30: Striped Trilby

Level 31–50: 500 VP per level

Although some players are trying to keep the game as free-to-play as possible for the sake of their own budgets, the Battle Pass does definitely include some tempting offers. The premium track of the Battle Pass costs $9.99 and offers players a chance to recruit some key Pokémon and obtain new Mega Stones and some alternate cosmetic options for their avatar.

Players should keep in mind that this list is not the official reveal and is based on datamined information. The final Season M-2 Battle Pass reward list may differ from this list by the time it arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon Champions news, updates, and guides. Until then, good luck out there, trainers!

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. A mobile version will be launching later this year.