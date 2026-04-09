Pokémon Champions – Is The Starter Pack Worth It?

Pokémon Champions is available now and fans of the long-running franchise can log in and start battling on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 today.

How Much Does The Pokémon Champions Starter Pack Cost?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

One of the big selling points of Pokémon Champions is that it is a free-to-play title. That said, the game, like many free-to-play titles, is going to be packed with optional microtransactions and ways for players to spend money.

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One of the first ways the game offers players to spend a little cash is with the Starter Pack bundle. The Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle currently costs $6.99 on Nintendo eShop.

What Is Included In The Pokémon Champions Starter Pack Bundle?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Here’s a full list of everything that is included with the purchase of the Starter Pack:

Storage space for 50 additional Pokémon

30 Teammate Tickets

50 Training Tickets

The “Battle! (Trainer Battle)” song featured in the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games

For those who haven’t put a lot of time into the game yet, it’s important to clarify what some of these items actually do. First, Training Tickets allow users to customize a Pokémon without spending any Victory Points. Teammate Tickets allows players to recruit Pokémon.

Ultimately, the value of this Starter Pack depends a lot on how much the player has already invested into the Pokémon ecosystem. Players who already have their own Pokémon trained in Pokémon Home don’t necessarily need to play catch up with the Training Tickets.

For those users, the biggest selling point is likely the additional Box Capacity, but that isn’t really going to be necessary for most players at launch unless they want to really go all-in from the start.

Gamers who will get the most value out of the Starter Pack bundle are definitely ones who want to have a decent stable of fighters from the start, but do not have anyone already trained in Pokémon Home that they can bring over. If that’s the case, then the relatively inexpensive Starter Pack bundle does seem like a worthwhile investment to quickly build up a bit of a collection.

That should be just about everything players need to take into consideration when deciding if they want to spend money on the Pokémon Champions starter pack bundle. Be sure to check back in the coming days for more Pokémon Champions news, updates, and guides as players continue to dig into the new game.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The mobile version will be arriving later this year.