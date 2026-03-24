Pokémon GO – Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battle Day Guide

Pokémon GO is preparing to debut Gigantamax Pikachu in the mobile game this weekend and players can now check out all the upcoming bonuses available during the Max Battle Day and begin to prepare their counter rosters.

This upcoming weekend will feature the long-awaited debut of Gigantamax Pikachu in Pokémon GO. The Max Battle Day event takes place on Saturday, March 28, 2026. During the event players have the opportunity to take advantage of some powerful and rare bonuses.

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Here is a breakdown of all the key features available during the Max Battle Day:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battle

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

Up to four Special Trades for the day

From March 27 at 5:00 p.m. to March 28 at 8:00 p.m. PDT, the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20

Gigantamax Pikachu Weaknesses and Best Counters

Just like regular Pikachu, Gigantamax Pikachu is a pure Electric-type, which means that it is only weak to Ground-type moves. Although there aren’t multiple weaknesses to exploit, the simplicity of this match-up does offer trainers a lot of great counter options to consider.

Keep in mind that Gigantamax battles are no joke in Pokémon GO. Trainers will need to coordinate with other local players to find a large enough group to takedown the boss and everyone will want to have a strong counter roster lined up. It’s helpful to head into the lobby with a good knowledge of the counters, so that you can help coach less experienced players and increase the group’s chance of success.

Best Gigantamax Pikachu Counters – Attacker

Excadrill (Dynamax) – Mud-Slap and Max Quake

Kingler (Dynamax) – Mud Shot and Max Quake

Best Gigantamax Pikachu Counters – Defender

Latias (Dynamax) – Dragon Breath

Latios (Dynamax) – Dragon Breath

Venusaur (Dynamax) – Vine Whip

Best Gigantamax Pikachu Counters – Healer

Blissey (Dynamax)

Waillord (Dynamax)

Gigantamax Snorlax

That should be everything trainers need to know to prepare for this weekend’s big Max Battle Day. Keep in mind that there will be an optional $4.99 event ticket available as well, for players who want to access the exclusive timed-research.

Timed Research rewards include: 1 Max Mushroom, 25,000 XP, and 6,400 Max Particles. Players who purchase the ticket will also gain 2× XP from Max Battles.

This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.