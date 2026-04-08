Pokémon GO is Bringing Back Four Iconic Gigantamax Battles

Pokémon GO’s upcoming Replay: GO Bigger event is preparing to offer players another chance to battle and defeat four popular Gigantamax Pokémon for a very limited time.

Screenshot: Niantic

The upcoming Replay: GO Bigger event is going to feature the return of four Gigantamax Battles and trainers should start preparing for the big fights now. There will be a very limited time opportunity to throw down against these bosses, so players should have their rosters ready to go when the time arrives.

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The Replay: GO Bigger event takes place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

During the event window, the following featured Pokémon will be available to battle:

Gigantamax Venusaur

Gigantamax Charizard

Gigantamax Blastoise

Gigantamax Gengar

Players who log in and participate will find the following bonuses active during the three-hour window:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

Additional Power Spots will be active

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

Up to three Special Trades for the day

From April 24 at 5:00 p.m. to April 25 at 8:00 p.m. PDT, the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20

Additionally, the following bonuses will be active on April 25, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

2× Max Particles from exploring

1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Pokémon GO players will also find an optional Event Ticket available in the game’s shop. The $4.99 buy-in gives players access to event-exclusive Timed Research.

For players who make the purchase, the Timed Research will offer them 2× XP from Max Battles and the chance to earn:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

6,400 Max Particles

This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins, so players will need to spend real dollars and cents if they want to participate in this piece of the event.

That should be just about everything that trainers need to know to start preparing for the big Replay: GO Bigger event. Be sure to take some time ahead of the event to prepare the appropriate counter rosters and do some inventory management. The event is very short and will surely fly by, so players don’t want to waste any time doing things they could have done ahead of time.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices. The Replay: GO Bigger event is available on April 25, 2026.