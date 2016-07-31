A London Nightclub Hosted a Pokémon Go Rave Last Night

London club The Grand hosted the first-ever “Pokémon Go” rave. Organized in conjunction with Secret London, the “Ultimate Pokemon GO Poke RAVE” included a hidden Pokémon treasure hunt where guests could win free drinks or PokeCoins, a secret Pokémon screening room with a private bar and episodes of Pokémon, Pokémon “podium dancers” and a Pokémon confetti drop.

Secret London created the nighttime party as a follow up to their Ultimate Pokémon GO meet up which was reportedly shut down by Westminster Council. Advanced tickets for the event sold out in advance.

Since last night, attendees have begun to share their experiences on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Despite its name, the rave was not an official Nintendo event. No word whether organizers will create a similar event in the future. In March, we talked with four electronic musicians about Pokémon’s cultural impact and musical legacy.