Pokémon GO Tinkatink Community Day Guide – All Bonuses, Exclusive Move, And More

April is here and it is almost time for Pokémon GO trainers to dive into another Community Day event and enjoy some exciting bonuses and rewards.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The April 2026 Community Day event puts Tinkatink in the spotlight. The Fairy-/Steel-type features a unique combo, which makes it a pretty popular Pokémon for both collectors and for PvP and PvE enthusiasts.

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Players will want to stock up on as many Tinkatinks as their inventory can handle as they try to track down a high IV catch and gather enough Candy for multiple evolutions. Players will need 25x Candy to evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff and then 100x Candy to evolve Tinkatuff into Tinkaton.

During the event, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased Tinkatink spawns

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon

2× Catch Candy

2× Chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokémon

3 hour Incense

1 hour Lure Modules

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

1 additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day

Trainers should keep in mind that during the event they will have a roughly a 1 in 20 chance of finding Shiny Tinkatink with each encounter.

Tinkatink Community Day Exclusive Move Details

Evolve Tinkatuff (Tinkatink’s Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Tinkaton that knows the Charged Attack Gigaton Hammer.

Gigaton Hammer

Trainer Battles: 130 power

Gyms and raids: 300 power

Tinkatink Community Day Special Research Story: Hammer Time

Screenshot: Niantic

As the event gets closer, the full details about the Tinkatink Community Day Special Research Story: Hammer Time tasks and rewards should be revealed.

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Tinkatink Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following.

3 encounters with Tinkatink that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Tinkatink

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

In additional to the Special Research, players will also find some decent rewards in the regular April Research. Players can catch Tinkatink to earn rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, additional encounters with Tinkatink, and more.

That should be just about everything trainers need to know to prepare for the April Community Day event.

Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon GO updated, guides, and news. Until then, good luck out there, trainers!

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on Android and iOS devices.