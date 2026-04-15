Pokémon GO’s May Community Day Puts The Spotlight On a Fan-Favorite Gen-9 Normal-Type

Now that Tinkatink’s Community Day event is over, it’s time for Pokémon GO fans to start looking ahead on the calendar to check out what the game has in store for the May 2026 event.

Lechonk Community Day Details

May is just a few weeks away and Pokémon GO has decided to reveal who the next Community Day featured Pokémon will be. Continuing the focus on Generation 9, the monthly event will focus on the Hog Pokemon, Lechonk in May.

Videos by VICE

The Lechonk Community Day event will take place Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As always, during the event the featured Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild and have an increased shiny rate.

As always, the Community Day will offer a long list of bonuses for players to enjoy. This time around the most exciting bonus for many players will likely be the 2x Candy for catching Pokemon. That means that the May 9 event will be a great time to stock up on a ton of extra Lechonk Candy (and hatch a few extra Eggs).

Here is a full list of the May Community Day bonuses:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon.*

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.*

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*

Additionally, the Community Day event will also offer players a chance to pick up an exclusive move for Oinkologne. Evolve Lechonk during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get an Oinkologne that knows the Fast Attack Mud Slap.

Mud Slap – Trainer Battles: 11 power

Mud Slap – Gyms and raids: 19 power

Trainers who are willing to spend some money on the event will also have the chance to purchase the Lechonk Community Day–exclusive Special Research for $1.99. Players who complete this research will earn some extra rewards, including the following:

3 encounters with Lechonk that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Lechonk

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

That should be just about everything trainers need to know to prepare for the upcoming May Community Day event. As the launch date gets closer, we should gain access to the full list of Special Research tasks and rewards. Be sure to check back soon for more updates, news, and guides.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.