Pokémon Legends Z-A Demo Confirms New Legendary Pokémon Feature

The Pokémon Legends Z-A demo at the Pokémon World Championships has confirmed a new questline for the Switch 2 RPG. Similar to a feature in Legends Arceus, PLZA players will be tasked with tracking down a beloved Legendary Pokémon throughout the game’s map.

While Zygarde has been teased in early Pokémon Legends Z-A trailers, a preview of the game’s demo at the Pokémon World Championships has given us more information about the Legendary.

Videos by VICE

According to a post made by Nintendo, the demo will feature a quest where players chase Zygarde through Lumiose City.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Will Have Zygarde Questline

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

“Pokémon Legends Z-A Demo. Experience the new real-time battling system in a series of Trainer battles that take place after hours in Lumiose City. Chase Zygarde through the streets of Lumiose City, and team up with Lucario to take on Rogue Mega Absol in an epic, action-packed showdown!”

Now it’s unclear if the Pokémon World Championships demo is just showing off a stand-alone quest, or whether the Zygarde chasing sequence will be part of a larger storyline. However, the latest promotional material for PLZA might hint at the Switch 2 RPG bringing back a popular Pokémon Legends Arceus questline.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

PLZA Could Bring Back Infamous Legends Arceus Quest

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players unlock a Spiritomb quest while in Jubilife Village. To catch the Ghost Pokémon, you have to go around the game’s entire map and collect 108 Spiritomb Wisps.

Based on trailers of Pokémon Legends Z-A, I believe we will have a similar questline, where we have to track down a set number of Zygarde Cells. At the beginning of Z-A, we encounter Zygarde 10% Forme, which is its dog design.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

At some point, we may be assigned a mission to track down Zygarde Cells hidden throughout Lumiose City. Finding them would then allow us to unlock Zygarde 50% Forme and Zygarde Complete Forme.

This actually makes sense as well, as the adorable Zygarde Cells were teased in multiple PLZA trailers. For example, in the July Pokémon Presents presentation, a video shows a tiny Zygarde Cell sitting on a rooftop.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In fact, every tease of the cells has them hidden in hard-to-reach areas.

A Zygarde collect-a-thon quest also lines up with how Game Freak has been handling these Legends games so far. For example, in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Spiritomb storyline was a remix of a quest from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. In fact, most of the game’s story beats were just a reimagining of the Sinnoh region game’s plotline.

If they continue that trend, I imagine most of PLZA will also be a remix of Pokémon X and Y. Regardless, the latest Pokémon Legends Z-A demo at least confirms we will be chasing down the Gen 6 Legendary Pokémon through the streets of Lumiose City.