Pokémon Legends Z-A Just Confirmed It Won’t Have Popular Arceus Feature

A new launch trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A just confirmed that it won’t have one of Pokémon Legends Arceus’ most popular features. Unfortunately, PLZA Starters will not get new forms in the upcoming RPG.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Confirms No Regional Forms

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Arceus launched in 2022, one of its most beloved features was the Hisuian Forms. Specifically, the game’s Pokémon Starters had new regional variants that changed their design and element typing. For example, Hisuian Typhlosion transformed the Johto Fire-type Starter into a Ghost user. So when Pokémon Legends Z-A was announced in 2024, many were hyped for more potential regional variants.

Unfortunately, a new Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer just confirmed that it won’t have Regional Forms in the game. In the October 8 marketing video, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo can be seen playing PLZA on a Nintendo Switch 2 console.

However, during the trailer, we get a brief glimpse of Pokémon Legends Z-A Starter Chikorita’s final evolution, Meganium. In the clip, the Gen 2 Pokémon has the same model as Pokémon Gold and Silver, which means there are no regional variants in the game.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While Pokémon Legends Z-A leaks since 2024 have stated there would be no regional variants, this is the first time Game Freak has officially confirmed it. On the one hand, it makes sense because Z-A’s core gimmick is Mega Evolutions.

And the big deal about this game is that it features new PLZA Starter Mega Evolution forms for the very first time. However, with this being a Legends game, I can also understand why many fans were hoping Regional Forms would return. Sadly, that is not the case.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Difficulty Levels and Trainer Ranks Revealed

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The new Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer also revealed the game’s difficulty levels. Eagle-eyed Pokémon fans made the discovery when spotting Trainer levels in the clip. Specifically, there is a sequence where Gaten Matarazzo is fighting a Rank F trainer who is level 32. Just doing quick math, it’s likely that Rank A will be around level 60. This is important because it’s our first time seeing PLZA late-game footage.

Before you do a double-take, the actor does, in fact, have a level 62 Greninja in the trailer. However, the NPC trainer’s level is actually 32. So it appears The Pokémon Company gave Matarazzo a pre-set team that was already over-leveled. No shade intended towards Gaten. I only point this out, as some fans initially thought the Rank F trainer was actually in his 60s. Unfortunately, his level was half of that.

Another sequence also shows the Mega Tyranitar boss fight being level 59. So what can we make of this? It’s hard to say how difficult the game will be or not be, given that it doesn’t have Gyms. But with the main story revolving around the Z-A Royale competition and us reaching Rank A, it appears that it will have a similar difficulty to previous Pokémon games.

The only thing we don’t know about is Mega Pokémon battles and endgame content.