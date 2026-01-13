Pokémon LEGO Sets Spark Fan Backlash Over $650 Price Tag and Exclusive Rewards

The Pokémon LEGO sets have faced backlash from some fans who say the toy sets cost too much. However, many players became upset when it was revealed that they would need to spend $650 to get the LEGO Kanto Badge Collection.

Pokémon LEGO Kanto Badge Collection Locked Behind $650 Purchase

If you are doing a double take at that headline, you aren’t alone. When the LEGO Kanto Badge Collection initially leaked, fans were excited for the Gen 1 collectible. However, excitement over the product quickly sizzled out when it was revealed that it isn’t actually for sale. Instead, it’s an exclusive pre-order reward for those who purchase the LEGO Pokémon Starter Set, which costs an eye-popping $650.

So if you want the Gym Badges, you basically have to drop $700 to own them. If you think that’s crazy, the expensive LEGO Pokémon Starter Set has already sold out on the official site. In fact, stock on the LEGO store became unavailable just a few hours after going live. So even if you wanted to spend the money to get the Kanto Badge Collection, you can’t.

Pokémon Fans Call LEGO Exclusive “Anti-Consumer”

Pokémon fans took to social media to voice their criticism over Nintendo locking the collectible behind an expensive LEGO set. “Saw the preview and thought, ok a decent small set I could go for. Then see it’s a gift with a purchase reward. F*** off,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example.

Another Pokémon fan commented, “That looks great, but I ain’t spending $650 on a set I’m not that impressed by for a promo I really like.” One commenter vented, “It’s so wildly anti-consumer to release this as a gift with purchase. It’s just insane.”

LEGO Kanto Badge Set Already Being Scalped for $200

Because the LEGO Kanto Badge Collection was made exclusive to the $650 set, the item quickly became a target of scalpers. The pre-order reward started to flood auction sites like eBay at exuberant listing prices within hours of going on sale through LEGO’s site.

Unsurprisingly, auctions for the LEGO Kanto Badges have been selling out instantly, as Pokémon fans are desperate to get their hands on the item, which isn’t for sale. At the time of writing, the LEGO Kanto Badge Collection has been selling for around $200 to $250.

Considering that the item doesn’t even ship until February 27, 2026, that’s pretty wild. Then again, $200 is a lot less than the $650 fans would have had to pay to get the LEGO exclusive reward through the official site, so it’s all about perspective, I suppose.

Pokémon Fans Say MEGA Bloks Pikachu Looks Better Than LEGO

Interestingly, many Nintendo fans don’t like the look of the official Pokémon LEGO sets. Players took to social media to post comparisons between the MEGA Pikachu collectible and the official LEGO one. In particular, fans have been complaining about Pikachu’s face design in the new set.

“LEGO Pikachu looks like every cartoon character when they get stung by a bee, 2/10 design, MEGA Bloks blows it out of the water,” a Reddit user wrote. Another Pokémon fan exclaimed, “It is wild to me that the MEGA one looks so much better than the LEGO one. For double the price MSRP and double the piece count, I would have expected the LEGO one to look better.”

If you are a Pokémon fan, the LEGO sets might be a bit of a hard pill to swallow. They not only cost a lot, but some of the sets aren’t even available anymore unless you managed to throw down a lot of cash. Then again, this is Pokémon we are talking about. In 2026, it almost seems like a given that everything associated with it will be scalped or sold out instantly.