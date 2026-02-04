Pokémon Super Bowl Commercial Teases 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Pokémon Company has announced that there will be a special Pokémon Super Bowl commercial at this year’s game. The ad will reportedly tease the Pokémon 30th anniversary celebration happening at the end of February.

New Pokémon Super Bowl Ad Hints at 30th Anniversary Plans

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company uploaded a new 30th anniversary teaser trailer to their official YouTube channel. According to the video’s description, players will be able to catch a special Pokémon commercial that will air during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026. However, what makes this ad interesting is that it will apparently be themed around the Pokémon 30th anniversary celebration.

In the short clip, we see Gen 1 Kanto favorite Jigglypuff sitting on a couch before floating off screen. The trailer then reveals the official Pokémon 30th anniversary logo, which features Pikachu. “Celebrate 30 years of Pokémon with a special video debuting during Super Bowl LX on February 8! #Pokemon30”.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Why the Super Bowl Commercial Is Important for Pokémon Day 2026

The commercial is particularly intriguing, as it could reveal some of Game Freak’s plans for this years Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents event happening on February 27, 2026. The popular franchise originally made its debut in Japan with Pokémon Red and Green in 1996.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear when the commercial will air, although some are reporting it will air during the Super Bowl halftime show. Regardless, it appears that it will feature something related to the series’ 30th anniversary.

How to Watch Pokémon Super Bowl 2026 Commercial

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If you are going to try to watch the Pokémon Super Bowl commercial live, then unfortunately you are going to need to have a subscription. Currently, Super Bowl LX can be watched on Hulu, NFL+, Peacock, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. However, before you fret, Game Freak is likely going to upload the commercial to the official Pokémon YouTube channel after the game is over.

As mentioned above, we don’t have an exact time for when the Pokémon 30th anniversary commercial will go live. The Super Bowl LX start time is 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET. That means the new ad could premiere anytime during the game’s length. Super Bowls usually tend to run from 3.5 to 4 hours due to commercial breaks and the halftime show.

For your convenience, here is when the Pokémon Super Bowl 2026 ad could go live in each region:

Pokémon Super Bowl Commercial Air Time by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 3:30 PM February 8 North America (ET) 6:30 PM February 8 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:30 PM February 8 Europe (CET) 12:30 AM February 9 Japan (JST) 8:30 AM February 9 Brazil (BRT) 8:30 PM February 8 Australia (AEDT)* 10:30 AM February 9

Pokémon 30th Anniversary Merchandise Is Now On Sale

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Following the reveal of the upcoming Super Bowl commercial, Game Freak also released the official Pokémon 30th anniversary merchandise. Fans of the series can now pick up shirts, hats, hoodies, and other items featuring the new anniversary Pikachu logo. The new merchandise line will only be available for a limited time on the Pokémon Center shop.

Finally, there will be a Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents livestream on February 27, 2026. The celebration could reveal the long-rumored Pokémon Gen 10 games. With all the hype surrounding the big day, it will be interesting to see what is teased in the Pokémon Super Bowl commercial, although it could also just be a general ad celebrating the Pokémon franchise’s anniversary.