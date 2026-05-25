Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims the Trailer’s Pikachu Are Gen 10’s Box Legendaries

A leak claims that the new Pikachu in the Pokémon Winds and Waves trailer are actually the Gen 10 box art Legendary Pokémon. The bizarre rumor explains that the adorable Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu are actually the region’s main Legendaries, hiding in plain sight.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims the Region’s Legendaries Were Hidden in the Reveal Trailer

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If you did a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. However, a recent Gen 10 leak makes the wild claim that the new Pikachu duo in the Pokémon Winds and Waves trailer are actually the game’s box art Legendary Pokémon. Let me explain. According to the rumor, the region’s new Legendaries are using the Hawaiian-shirt-wearing Pikachu, Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu, as a hidden form to disguise themselves.

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Here are the key details of the leak, courtesy of Light88 on X:

Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu can’t be caught, they’re the legendaries of the game in a hiding form.

Each version apparently lets you obtain a second copy of its mascot legendary. This making trades for the opposite one way easier.

The cover legends are said to gain alternate secondary typings depending on which “Majin” state they activate.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

If true, this is quite the tease as the Pokémon Winds and Waves trailer literally opens with the two new Pikachu characters. It would mean that Game Freak was hinting at the Gen 10 region’s mascot Legendaries the whole time!

Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu Can’t Be Caught

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The leak also claims that Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu Pikachu can’t be caught in Pokémon Winds and Waves. As mentioned above, the leak states that they aren’t technically real Pokémon. Instead, their “true forms” will be revealed as you progress through the story.

Interestingly, there was another leak that previously stated that you would meet the Pokémon Gen 10 Legendaries at the beginning of the game. The rumor compared it to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where you meet both Koraidon and Miraidon in the first 30 minutes of the story. If this latest rumor about Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu is true, then that actually lines up with the leak.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, it appears that a popular Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary feature will also carry over. The rumor also claims that each game will have a duplicate Legendary that you can trade with another player. That means you will be able to obtain both Gen 10 Pokémon Legendaries with ease.

That said, we should take this with a major grain of salt. Unlike most Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks which have been legitimate so far, this lates rumor doesn’t have a solid source. It’s unclear if it comes from the infamous “teraleak”, and there aren’t any credible insiders backing it. Still, with most Gen 10 leaks actually being accurate so far, it’s intriguing to say the least!