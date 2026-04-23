Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Characters and Gen 10 Pokémon

A new report claims that two new Pokémon Winds and Waves characters have been leaked early, including a potential Gen 10 Champion and a brand new Pokémon. If true, the characters will be featured in the Pokémon Horizons Wonder Voyage anime and will debut a new Gen 10 Pokémon.

New Gen 10 Pokémon Reportedly Revealed in Winds and Waves Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When the Pokémon Horizons Wonder Voyage anime , it sparked speculation among fans about how it would tie into Gen 10. However, according to a leak that surfaced on X, the anime will feature a new Pokémon Winds and Waves Pokémon and a potential character from the 2027 games.

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In the Pokémon Horizons Wonder Voyage poster, there is a new girl character who is rumored to have ties to Pokémon Winds and Waves. Specifically, leakers claim that the protagonist will have a new Gen 10 Pokémon in the animated series that will have “Rock/Psychic” typing. This is pretty exciting if true, as there are only three Pokémon with this typing which includes: Iron Boulder, Lunatone and Solrock.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

“This character from the Wonder Voyage Arc will have a brand new Pokémon from GEN10. According to recent leaks, it’s not certain that this year the new character from Pokémon Horizons will obtain the new WiWa Pokémon, which is rumored to be Rock/Psychic-type,” user Light88 posted on X.

It’s unclear whether the new Pokémon Horizons character will also be in Winds and Waves. It’s likely she will just have a Pokémon from the Gen 10 games. However, it would be pretty shocking if she got the new Pokémon this year. If I had to guess, the new ‘mon will likely be featured in a 2027 episode. That way it’s closer to the launch of Pokémon Winds and Waves next year.

Leaked Pokémon Winds and Waves Character Could Be Gen 10 Champion

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves character has also reportedly been leaked. However, it’s not just any character, as it’s supposedly the new Gen 10 Pokémon Champion! According to details that surfaced online, the new character will supposedly be “the oldest” Pokémon Champion in the entire series.

Here is what has leaked about the new Gen 10 Pokémon character (courtesy of Light88):

The new Pokémon Champion will be old, supposedly the oldest Champion in the franchise to date.

The Champion reportedly has an important connection to the Pokémon Winds and Waves box legendaries.

Will have a story arc similar to N from the Pokémon Black and White games.

Is described as having long hair, a goatee, and a coat.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

Before you do a double take at the image, yes, that is a reworked picture of N from Unova. The image is not official. It’s reportedly a “concept” leakers are using to show what the character is designed to look like. Although, interestingly, the image appears to be the Champion when he’s younger.

Leakers claim that in the Pokémon Winds and Waves story itself, the Champion will look a lot older and have long hair and a beard. It’s unclear why leakers have posted a younger concept design for the character. Perhaps the story will have flashback sequences from when he was younger?

Pokémon Winds and Waves News May Be Delayed Until 2027

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, leakers also claim that we won’t be getting any Pokémon Winds and Waves updates in 2026. Multiple reports claim that Pokémon Gen 10 news has been pushed to 2027. So apparently we won’t be getting any further news about it this year.

Although, we weren’t able to verify this. And unlike other legitimate Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks so far that have been proven legitimate, there aren’t multiple sources. So I would take these latest leaks with a major grain of salt. However, if they are true, then this is likely the last major information we’ll get about the next-gen Pokémon games this year.